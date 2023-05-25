Akash Madhwal, the right-arm pacer, was once again the star for Mumbai Indians as the record five-time winners defeated Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday in IPL 2023. Madhwal registered mind-blowing figures of 5/5 in 3.3 overs as MI defeated LSG by 81 runs to reach Qualifier 2 where they will play against Gujarat Titans.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

The 29-year-old Madhwal had taken four wickets for 37 in Mumbai’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad which paved their way into the playoffs.

In the Eliminator, Mumbai Indians batted first and scored 182/8 with Cameron Green top-scoring (41). In reply, LSG were bowled out for 101 with Madhwal taking half of the wickets.

With nine wickets in the last two matches, Madhwal is making heads turn in the cricketing world and we would like to help you know him better.

Who is Akash Madhwal?

Akash Madhwal, who registered IPL’s fifth-best bowling figures on Wednesday, is a fast bowler who hails from Roorkee, Uttrakhand. He is the first player from the state to play in the Indian Premer League (IPL).

He joined Mumbai Indians in 2022 as a replacement for injured Suryakumar Yadav but made his debut only this season against Punjab Kings on 3 May.

A civil engineer by education, Madhwal, use to play tennis-ball cricket before getting selected for Uttrakhand 2019 after the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand got full BCCI recognition.

Madhwal was picked by former Uttarakhand coach Wasim Jaffer after attending a trial.

IPL: Akash Madhwal breaks Doug Bollinger’s record

He was made Uttarakhand’s white-ball captain ahead of the 2022-23 domestic season.

In Roorkee, he is the neighbour of India cricketer Rishabh Pant had also trained under Avtar Singh, Pant’s former coach.

So far in seven IPL 2023 matches, Akash Madhwal has taken 13 wickets at an economy of 7.77.

Madhwal domestic stats: In 10 first-class matches, he has taken 12 wickets at an average of 48.25. He has 18 wickets in 17 List A matches and 37 wickets in 29 T20s at 34.88 and 20.16 respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.