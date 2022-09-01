Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's witty reply on Rishabh Pant's inclusion amuses journalists

Suryakumar Yadav continued his on-field form at the post-match press conference subsequent to the Hong Kong match and gave some cheeky replies leaving the journalists in laughter.

The journalists asked Suryakumar a couple of questions about team combination and form of certain players to which the swashbuckling batter gave some hilarious replies.

Suryakumar played a mind-boggling innings in India’s second Asia Cup match against Hong Kong as scored 68 of just 26 balls with six 6s and six 4s. His strike rate of 261.54 made sure that the total was out of chasing limits for Hong Kong.

At the media interaction, the batter was asked about Pant’s exclusion in the first match and Hardik Pandya’s exclusion in the second match.

“Dekho sir team management ka call h, me to na captain hu, na vice-captain hu. (Sir, I am neither captain nor vice-captain, and it was the team management’s call). Ye aap unse pucchye. (Ask them about this). But accha laga Rishabh ko playing XI me dekh ke. (It was good to see Rishabh in the playing XI). Everything is fine,” Suryakumar replied as the press meet burst into laughter.

.@surya_14kumar‘s hilarious reply when asked about the changes in playing XI for the Hong Kong clash#AsiaCup2022 #INDvHK courtesy: @vishy10 from Dubai pic.twitter.com/OGqroXSyNg — News18 CricketNext (@cricketnext) September 1, 2022

The right-hander was also asked about KL Rahul’s form to which he gave another cheeky reply. KL Rahul has not been able to score runs freely and has struggled ever since he made a comeback in the ODI series against Zimbabwe. The opening batter scored a 39-ball 36 in the match against Hong Kong.

“To aap bol rahe ho KL bhai ko nahi khilana chahie? (Are you saying that we should not play KL Rahul?),” Suryakumar said with a laughter.

“He is coming back after an injury and he also needs some time. And we have some time,” the batter added.

India qualified to the super 4s stage of the Asia Cup after beating Hong Kong and are expected to play Pakistan on 4 September, Sunday unless Hong Kong is able to upset the men in green.

