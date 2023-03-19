Steve Smith produced one of the best catches of all time to dismiss Hardik Pandya in the second ODI on Sunday as Australia bowled out India for just 117 in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam. Smith won the toss and invited India to bat first and it proved to be a brilliant decision for the visiting side as pacer Mitchell Starc took four wickets inside the first 10 overs of the match to reduce India to 48/4.

With Virat Kohli at the other end, Hardik Pandya came out to bat with hopes of steadying the Indian innings, but his stay at the crease was ended after just 1 off 3 balls as Smith took a brilliant diving catch to his right in the slips to remove the Indian all-rounder off Sean Abbott.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was on commentary at the moment of Smith’s catch and even asked his co-commentators if it was the “catch of the century”.

Name Steve Smith and taking one handed unbelievable catches. One of the best fielder in the world. pic.twitter.com/DctvOwXy1L — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 19, 2023

After Pandya’s dismissal, Ravindra Jadeja (16), Axar Patel (29) and Virat Kohli (31) offered a brief resistance before the Australian bowlers finished off the job.

Starc completed his fifer with the last wicket of the innings as he dismissed Mohammed Siraj to complete the milestone. The remaining three wickets fell to Abbott while Nathan Ellis scalped two.

India currently lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match by five wickets and Australia need to win on Sunday to stay alive in the series.

