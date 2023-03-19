SIX! Mitchell Marsh brings up the first maximum of the Aussie innings as he launches this over deep midwicket boundary.
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI Updates: Mitchell Starc has starred with the ball for Australia so far, picking four of the seven wickets.
FOUR! Mitch Marsh makes use of the extra width from Siraj, and he smashes this past cover for a boundary.
After 3 overs,Australia 24/0 ( Travis Head 10 , Mitchell Marsh 10)
Shami resumes. Mitchell Marsh collects a couple of boundaries in the over. He punches between cover and point for the first one, while lofting over mid-on for the second four. Australia's deficit is now less than 100 runs, with the two collecting boundaries at regular intervals. 11 runs off the over.
After 2 overs,Australia 14/0 ( Travis Head 10 , Mitchell Marsh 1)
Travis Head collects a couple of boundaries in the second over of the run chase. Those are the first boundaries coming in for Australia, and it's quite anexpensive start from Mohammed Siraj, with 11 runs coming off the over.
After 1 overs,Australia 2/0 ( Travis Head 1 , Mitchell Marsh 0)
Tidy start from Mohammed Shami, with just a couple of runs coming off the over.
After 26 overs,India 117/10 ( Axar Patel 29 , )
Mitchell Starc returns to the attack, and he is punished this over by Axar Patel, who launches two maximums in the over. The first six is lofted over long-on, while Axar goes for a flick over deep backward square for another maximum. However, the mini-revival is short-lived as Siraj is clean bowled by Starc, who gets a five-wicket haul. India have been bowled out for 117 in Vizag, with Virat Kohli (31) being their top-scorer, while Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 29. Australia need 118 runs to win.
OUT! Mitchell Starc cleans up Mohammed Siraj, and India are all out for a paltry 117.Siraj plays for the wrong line, misses playing the shot, and the ball crashes the top of off-stump. Siraj b Starc 0
SIX! A welcome maximum for Team India as Axar Patel launches this one towards long-on. The Men in Blue will happily take these kind of boundaries
OUT! Wicket No 9 down for India as Sean Abbott gets his third, removing Mohammed Shami. Shami gets an edge off the bat and gifts this opportunity to Alex Carey. Shami c Carey b Abbott 0
OUT! Kuldeep looks to go for the pull but falls for the trap, caught by Travis Head at forward square leg. Another wicket to Sean Abbot. Nothing going right for India at the moment. Kuldeep Yadav c Head b Abbott 4
OUT! Another one bites the dust! Regular wickets hurting India today, and Ravindra Jadeja is the latest to get dismissed. He's edged and caught by Alex Carey, off Nathan Ellis' ball. Jadeja c Carey b Nathan Ellis 16
OUT! Nathan Ellis gets the big fish Virat Kohli! Kohli is struck LBW, and after a brief discussion with Jadeja, he decides not to review this, and makes the long walk back. Kohli looked to play this across the line, but missed it, getting struck on the pads, and the ball hitting front of middle stump. Kohli lbw b Nathan Ellis 31
OUT! A stunning catch from Steve Smith at slips to remove Hardik Pandya off Sean Abbott's ball. Smith with a brilliant dive to his right to take a stunning catch. India have already lost half their side. Hardik Pandya c Smith b Abbott 1
OUT! KL Rahul has been given out and he reviews the decision. It's an LBW, there's no bat involved on this one, and the ball is hitting top of middle and leg stump. Three reds on ball-tracking, and it's out! Rahul lbw b Starc 9
OUT! Suryakumar Yadav is dismissed by Mitchell Starc, struck LBW first ball. Starc with all three wickets for Australia so far. Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Starc 0
OUT! Starc removes Rohit. The India skipper goes big on the drive but gets a thick edge off the bat en route to Steve Smith at first slip. Rohit c Smith b Starc 13
OUT! Early blow for Team India as Mitchell Starc removes Shubman Gill. Gill is out for a duck. Gill plays this away from his body and goes straight to the fielder at point who takes a catch. Shubman Gill c Labuschagne b Starc 0
Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
Australia: Steve Smith(Captain), Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
Toss update: Australia have won the toss and opted to field first. Smith confirms two changes, with Nathan Ellis coming in for Glenn Maxwell who has "picked up a bit sore", and Alex Carey is back for Josh Inglis. For India, Ishan Kishan misses out with Rohit bringing himself back. Shardul Thakur makes way for Axar Patel.
Preview: Skipper Rohit Sharma returns to the national set-up after a short break, as hosts India take on Australia in the second ODI at Vishakapatnam on Sunday.
The Men in Blue, under Hardik Pandya, clinched the first ODI by five wickets in Mumbai, after an unbeaten 108-run stand between KL Rahul (75*) and Ravindra Jadeja (45*), but a lot will be expected from the Indian top-order in the second match.
Ishan Kishan opened for India along with Shubman Gill in Rohit’s absence in the first ODI, but failed to make an impact, being dismissed for just three. It remains to be seen if Kishan will get another go after a poor performance with the bat in the first ODI. Not only that, KL Rahul had kept the wickets in Mumbai, and had claimed a couple of catches.
There is a bit of a weather concern as well, with scattered thunderstorms forecast for the afternoon, so rain might play spoilsport in Vizag.
It was as though Australia, too, were, over-dependent in one person, in Travis Head (81), as they were bundled out for 188. Steve Smith (22) and Josh Inglis got starts but failed to capitalise on it.
As far as series victories are concerned, India have been unbeaten at home this year, and will look to clinch yet another series in Vizag, hoping that the rain Gods stay away.
Squads:
Australia: Steve Smith (Captain), Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat
