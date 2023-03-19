Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI 2023: Australia 24/0; Head, Marsh off to quick start in Aussies' run-chase

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI 2023: Australia 24/0; Head, Marsh off to quick start in Aussies' run-chase

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI Updates: Mitchell Starc has starred with the ball for Australia so far, picking four of the seven wickets.

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI 2023: Australia 24/0; Head, Marsh off to quick start in Aussies' run-chase

Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh in action against India during the second ODI in Vizag. Sportzpics

India Vs Australia At YS Raja Reddy Stadium, Cuddapah, 19 March, 2023

19 March, 2023
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

117/10 (26.0 ov)

2nd ODI
Australia

Australia

49/0 (4.5 ov)

17:00 (IST)
six

SIX! Mitchell Marsh brings up the first maximum of the Aussie innings as he launches this over deep midwicket boundary. 

16:55 (IST)
four

FOUR! Mitch Marsh makes use of the extra width from Siraj, and he smashes this past cover for a boundary. 

16:53 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 3 overs,Australia 24/0 ( Travis Head 10 , Mitchell Marsh 10)

Shami resumes. Mitchell Marsh collects a couple of boundaries in the over. He punches between cover and point for the first one, while lofting over mid-on for the second four. Australia's deficit is now less than 100 runs, with the two collecting boundaries at regular intervals. 11 runs off the over. 

16:49 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 2 overs,Australia 14/0 ( Travis Head 10 , Mitchell Marsh 1)

Travis Head collects a couple of boundaries in the second over of the run chase. Those are the first boundaries coming in for Australia, and it's quite anexpensive start from Mohammed Siraj, with 11 runs coming off the over. 

16:40 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 1 overs,Australia 2/0 ( Travis Head 1 , Mitchell Marsh 0)

Tidy start from Mohammed Shami, with just a couple of runs coming off the over. 

15:56 (IST)

After 26 overs,India 117/10 ( Axar Patel 29 , )

Mitchell Starc returns to the attack, and he is punished this over by Axar Patel, who launches two maximums in the over. The first six is lofted  over long-on, while Axar goes for a flick over deep backward square for another maximum. However, the mini-revival is short-lived as Siraj is clean bowled by Starc, who gets a five-wicket haul. India have been bowled out for 117 in Vizag, with Virat Kohli (31) being their top-scorer, while Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 29.  Australia need 118 runs to win. 

15:54 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Mitchell Starc cleans up Mohammed Siraj, and India are all out for a paltry 117.Siraj plays for the wrong line, misses playing the shot, and the ball crashes the top of off-stump. Siraj b Starc 0

15:47 (IST)
six

SIX! A welcome maximum for Team India as Axar Patel launches this one towards long-on. The Men in Blue will happily take these kind of boundaries

15:43 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Wicket No 9 down for India as Sean Abbott gets his third, removing Mohammed Shami. Shami gets an edge off the bat and gifts this opportunity to Alex Carey. Shami c Carey b Abbott 0

15:41 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Kuldeep looks to go for the pull but falls for the trap, caught by Travis Head at forward square leg. Another wicket to Sean Abbot. Nothing going right for India at the moment. Kuldeep Yadav c Head b Abbott 4

13:13 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami 

Australia: Steve Smith(Captain), Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
13:06 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

Toss update: Australia have won the toss and opted to field first. Smith confirms two changes, with Nathan Ellis coming in for Glenn Maxwell who has "picked up a bit sore", and Alex Carey is back for Josh Inglis. For India, Ishan Kishan misses out with Rohit bringing himself back. Shardul Thakur makes way for Axar Patel. 

Preview: Skipper Rohit Sharma returns to the national set-up after a short break, as hosts India take on Australia in the second ODI at Vishakapatnam on Sunday.

The Men in Blue, under Hardik Pandya, clinched the first ODI by five wickets in Mumbai, after an unbeaten 108-run stand between KL Rahul (75*) and Ravindra Jadeja (45*), but a lot will be expected from the Indian top-order in the second match.

Ishan Kishan opened for India along with Shubman Gill in Rohit’s absence in the first ODI, but failed to make an impact, being dismissed for just three. It remains to be seen if Kishan will get another go after a poor performance with the bat in the first ODI. Not only that, KL Rahul had kept the wickets in Mumbai, and had claimed a couple of catches.

There is a bit of a weather concern as well, with scattered thunderstorms forecast for the afternoon, so rain might play spoilsport in Vizag.

It was as though Australia, too, were, over-dependent in one person, in Travis Head (81), as they were bundled out for 188. Steve Smith (22) and Josh Inglis got starts but failed to capitalise on it.

As far as series victories are concerned, India have been unbeaten at home this year, and will look to clinch yet another series in Vizag, hoping that the rain Gods stay away.

Squads:

Australia: Steve Smith (Captain),  Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat

Updated Date: March 19, 2023 16:58:35 IST

