  • Watch: Sachin Tendulkar's gesture as Naman Ojha bows down after completing century during RSWS 2022 final

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar's gesture as Naman Ojha bows down after completing century during RSWS 2022 final

On reaching the milestone, Naman Ojha bowed down to the crowd at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, and once Ojha reached his milestone, he received a motivational gesture from batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar came up with a motivational gesture after Naman Ojha slammed a century in the Road Safety World Series final on Saturday. Image: Twitter screengrab

Former wicketkeeper-batter Naman Ojha’s unbeaten 108 off 71 balls propelled India Legends to a second Road Safety World Series title, beating Sri Lanka Legends by 33 runs in the final in Raipur on Saturday.

Ojha brought up his century with a six off the first ball of the 19th over, with the ball flying over wide long on for the maximum. On reaching the milestone, Ojha bowed down to the crowd at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, and once Ojha reached his milestone, he received a motivational gesture from batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who was watching from the dugout with other members of India Legends.

You can check out the video of Ojha’s celebration here:

Having won the toss and opting to bat first, India Legends lost Sachin Tendulkar (0) and Suresh Raina (4) inside three overs with their score reading 19/2, but Naman Ojha and R Vinay Kumar led the hosts’ swift recovery with a 90-run stand for the third wicket, that came off just 52 balls.

Vinay Kumar was dismissed for 36 in the 12th over, but Ojha continued to forge partnerships with Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan, to help India Legends post 195/6 from 20 overs.

In reply, none of the Sri Lankan batters, barring Ishan Jayaratne (51) managed to convert starts into big knocks, as Vinay Kumar (3/38) and Abhimanyu Mithun (2/27) shared five wickets between them to see off the Lankans for 162 inside 19 overs. Rajesh Pawar, Stuart Binny, Rahul Sharma and Yusuf Pathan took one wicket each.

Naman Ojha was adjudged Player of the Match, while Tilakaratne Dilshan was declared the Player of the Tournament for scoring 192 runs, and taking five wickets in the tournament.

Updated Date: October 02, 2022 15:25:25 IST

