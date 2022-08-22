Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad's smart reply when asked to choose between MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar

Ruturaj Gaikwad, a promising Indian batter who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has already demonstrated his abilities at the highest level. Despite getting limited opportunities to secure a regular berth in Team India, Gaikwad is seen as a future star.

Gaikwad was included in the squad for the Zimbabwe ODIs but couldn't get a single game throughout the series, with the KL Rahul-led Indian team largely retaining a similar XI for the third and final ODI despite having already clinched the series with a game to spare.

Gaikwad, meanwhile, featured in a rapid-fire session shared by the BCCI on their official Twitter account. In the short video, he had to answer a few interesting questions, including his inspirations, favourite meal, best batting partner and more.

Inspirations 👍 Favourite meal 😋 Best batting partner 👌 A round of Quick Answers with @Ruutu1331 as he shares this & more! ⚡ ⚡ #TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/Xu6SNmFR2H — BCCI (@BCCI) August 21, 2022

The smartest reply came when he was asked to choose between a training session with MS Dhoni and a dinner session with Sachin Tendulkar. “First, a training session with MSD (Dhoni) and then dinner with Tendulkar,” he answered.

Gaikwad revealed that his favourite dish to enjoy in Pune, his hometown, is dosa and he will choose tennis if he would not play cricket. The youngster is a fan of tennis legend Roger Federer. When he was questioned, “Session with Nadal or Djokovic?” he wasted no time taking the name of “Federer.”

Some cricket-oriented queries were also there in the list. Following them, Gaikwad picked Chepauk (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai) as his favourite venue and Ishan Kishan as his best batting partner. He was also asked to pick between Lord’s and MCG for his Test debut, with the 25-year-old choosing the 'Home Of Cricket'.

He prefers to face the seamers rather than spinner and Suryakumar Yadav plays the best pick-up shot, according to him. Gaikwad additionally named Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma as his top three cricketers when asked to choose only one.

Gaikwad has played 9 T20Is for India so far and scored 135 runs, including a half-century to his name. He also has a well-decorated List A record as he has recorded a total of 3,284 runs in 64 games. His tally includes 11 centuries and 16 half centuries.

