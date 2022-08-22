India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and ball by ball commentary: Zimbabwe 142/5 in 31 overs in 290-run chase

IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
SIX! Back of the length from Deepak Chahar and Raza pulls it over mid-wicket for a six
|India
|Zimbabwe
|289/8 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.78
|142/5 (31.0 ov) - R/R 4.58
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Sikandar Raza
|Batting
|36
|39
|3
|1
|Ryan Burl
|Batting
|6
|12
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Deepak Chahar
|6
|0
|39
|1
|Kuldeep Yadav
|7
|0
|30
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 122/5 (27.2)
|
20 (20) R/R: 5.45
Ryan Burl 6(12)
Sikandar Raza 14(10)
|
Takudzwanashe Kaitano 13(22) S.R (59.09)
st Ishan Kishan b Kuldeep Yadav
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and commentary: After a steady stand, Zimbabwe lost wickets ate regular intervals and were pushed on the back foot
SIX! Back of the length from Deepak Chahar and Raza pulls it over mid-wicket for a six
WICKET! That's another one. Kaitano who had come out to be bat after earlier going back to the pavilion injured has been stumped. Kuldeep moved this length ball away from the right-hander and the rest was done by Ishan Kishan
WICKET! Axar Patel has another one. The spinner comes round the wicket to Regis Chakabva, tosses it up a bit and the batter plays that straight to bowler. Axar holds on to a good catch of his own bowling
FOUR! Axar Patel comes round the wicket, bowls that short and Raza hits that on the on side for a boundary. He didn't time that well but gets a boundary nonetheless
FOUR! Regis Chakabva sweeps that length delivery from Kuldeep Yadav and gets a boundary on the leg side
WICKET! One follows the other. Tony Munyonga slices that touch fuller delivery, around the fourth and fifth stump channel but miscues his stroke and KL Rahul back pedals to take an easy catch on the off side
WICKET! Axar Patel has provided the breakthrough. It's the big one. Patel bowls that length ball, straight and Williams who tried to negotiate it to the on side is beaten with the pace as the ball hits his pads. The Indian players appeal and the on-field umpire gives that OUT!
FOUR! Width on offer again from Shradul Thakur and Sean Williams this time goes through the off side for another four
FOUR! Tony Munyonga gets a couple of boundaries on the trot. He first comes down the track and hits that over the bowler's head and then plays this one outside off a bit late as the ball runs away to the fence behind
FOUR! Hammered away once again. Short delivery from Shardul Thakur as he comes round the wicket and Williams pulls that through mid-wicket again for a boundary
WICKET! That's another one. Kaitano who had come out to be bat after earlier going back to the pavilion injured has been stumped. Kuldeep moved this length ball away from the right-hander and the rest was done by Ishan Kishan
WICKET! Axar Patel has another one. The spinner comes round the wicket to Regis Chakabva, tosses it up a bit and the batter plays that straight to bowler. Axar holds on to a good catch of his own bowling
WICKET! One follows the other. Tony Munyonga slices that touch fuller delivery, around the fourth and fifth stump channel but miscues his stroke and KL Rahul back pedals to take an easy catch on the off side
WICKET! Axar Patel has provided the breakthrough. It's the big one. Patel bowls that length ball, straight and Williams who tried to negotiate it to the on side is beaten with the pace as the ball hits his pads. The Indian players appeal and the on-field umpire gives that OUT!
WICKET! India draw first blood. A perfect yorker from Deepak Chahar to Innocent Kaia as it angles into the right-hander and hit him in front. The on-field umpire gave that NOT OUT but he has to change the decision as the DRS shows that there was no bat involved and the ball would have hit the stumps
WICKET! Evans picks his fifth. Bowls tha length ball, around the middle stump, doesn't provide much pace on it as Shardul Thakur mistimes his stroke and is caught by Nyauchi
WICKET! Gill has finally departed. Evans has another wicket. He bowls that touch fuller delivery, outside off a bit slower and the right-hander slices that in the air. He miscues the stroke an finds a fielder at long off
WICKET! Victor Nyauchi removes Axar Patel as the left-hander tries to accelerate but finds a man at long off. He hits that fuller delivery in the air but fails to time the stroke
WICKET! Another full length delivery, around the middle and leg stump line, Samson tries to flick that over on side boundary but miscues his stroke and finds a man in the deep
WICKET! Another one. Touch fuller from Evans and that one just came into Deepak Hooda who tries to go over covers but misses the ball completely. It hits top of the stumps and Hooda is gone for 1
WICKET! The partnership has been broken. Evans bowls that length ball, that just comes into the right-hander a bit as Gill tries to negate it to the leg side. He gets some bat on it before the ball hit the pads. The Zimbabwe players appeal but the on-field umpire says NOT OUT! They go upstairs but the DRS shows clear spike while the ball passes the bat. Meanwhile, a yes-no call has cost Ishan Kishan his wicket. He came out of the crease for a single but was sent back by Gill half way. The left-hander couldn't make his ground as the fielder charges in from the point region and hits the bull's eye at the non-striker's end
WICKET! Soft dismissal. Evans has his second. He comes round the wicket, bowls it touch fuller around the middle and leg stump channel to Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander tries to negotiate that to the on side but closes the face of the bat early as the ball takes the leading edge and goes straight to Williams at extra cover
WICKET! Zimbabwe have the first breakthrough. KL Rahul plays this one on to the stumps. Length delivery from Evans, around the fourth and fifth stump line and Rahul tries to cut that through the off side but only manages to under edge it to the stumps
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the third ODI between India and Zimbabwe. The Men in Blue have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two matches.
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI PREVIEW: India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Harare. While the visitors clinched the first clash by 10 wickets after Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan thoroughly dominated the Zimbabwean bowling attack, the hosts put up a decent show with the ball in the second but eventually lost the match.
India chased down a target of 162 runs with 5 wickets remaining, courtesy a good resistance shown by Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson. The Men in Blue were in a spot of bother at 97/4 but it was the 56-run stand between Hooda and Samson that helped India stay in the hunt and eventually clinch a win.
The two sides will now lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series in Harare on Monday. While Zimbabwe would look to get a consolation win, India are likely to make some changes in the XI.
Here's everything you need to know about the third one-dayer, including the live streaming and broadcast details:
When is India vs Zimbabwe third ODI?
The third ODI between India and Zimbabwe will be played on Monday, 22 August.
Where is India vs Zimbabwe third ODI?
The third ODI between India and Zimbabwe will be played in Harare.
What time is India vs Zimbabwe third ODI?
India vs Zimbabwe third ODI will start at 12:45 PM IST with the toss taking place half an hour earlier.
Which TV channel is India vs Zimbabwe third ODI on?
India vs Zimbabwe is on the Sony Network - Sony Six (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu).
Where to live stream India vs Zimbabwe third ODI?
India vs Zimbabwe third ODI will be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website.
Sent into bowl, comeback man Thakur (3/38 in seven overs) brilliantly set it up and became the wrecker-in-chief as the Indian bowlers once again came out on top to skittle out Zimbabwe for 161
India took a 2-0 lead in the series against Zimbabwe after beating them by five wickets in the second match
Riding on an exceptional bowling performance earlier and then a brilliant batting display from Shuman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan, the Men in Blue thumped the home side by 10 wickets