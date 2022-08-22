India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and ball by ball commentary: Zimbabwe 142/5 in 31 overs in 290-run chase

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the third ODI between India and Zimbabwe. The Men in Blue have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two matches.

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI PREVIEW: India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Harare. While the visitors clinched the first clash by 10 wickets after Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan thoroughly dominated the Zimbabwean bowling attack, the hosts put up a decent show with the ball in the second but eventually lost the match.

India chased down a target of 162 runs with 5 wickets remaining, courtesy a good resistance shown by Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson. The Men in Blue were in a spot of bother at 97/4 but it was the 56-run stand between Hooda and Samson that helped India stay in the hunt and eventually clinch a win.

The two sides will now lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series in Harare on Monday. While Zimbabwe would look to get a consolation win, India are likely to make some changes in the XI.

Here's everything you need to know about the third one-dayer, including the live streaming and broadcast details:

When is India vs Zimbabwe third ODI?

The third ODI between India and Zimbabwe will be played on Monday, 22 August.

Where is India vs Zimbabwe third ODI?

The third ODI between India and Zimbabwe will be played in Harare.

What time is India vs Zimbabwe third ODI?

India vs Zimbabwe third ODI will start at 12:45 PM IST with the toss taking place half an hour earlier.

Which TV channel is India vs Zimbabwe third ODI on?

India vs Zimbabwe is on the Sony Network - Sony Six (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu).

Where to live stream India vs Zimbabwe third ODI?

India vs Zimbabwe third ODI will be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website.

