Though nowhere near as animated as Virat Kohli used to be back when he was the captain, and still is to a great extent, Rohit Sharma is known to lose his temper every now and then both on and off the field.

On Friday, the India skipper lost his patience due to the slow approach of Ravindra Jadeja and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan on Day 3 of the first Test against West Indies in Roseau, Dominica.

‘Hitman’ was captured by the cameras signalling at the two batters to pick up pace with declaration just around the corner, and the expression on his face suggested he was starting to get a bit weary by the number of dot balls that were being consumed.

Kishan would take 20 deliveries to collect his first run in Test cricket. No sooner had he completed his single to open his account that Rohit gestured at the two to head back to the dressing room, declaring India’s innings on 421/5 halfway into the second session on the third day.

The declaration came as a bit of a surprise for some, especially since there was plenty of time left in the game and the visitors could have given the likes of Kishan an opportunity to collect a big score on debut like Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 171.

The lead of 271 though, would prove more than enough for Rohit and Co as Ravichandran Ashwin would run through the West Indian batting lineup for a second time in three days.

The veteran off-spinner led the way with 7/71 — collecting his 34th Test five-for as well as his eighth 10-wicket match-haul — as West Indies crashed to an innings-and-141-run defeat after getting bundled out for 130 in a session and a half.