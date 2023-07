India vs West Indies LIVE Score

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the Player of the Match for his fantastic 171 on international debut!

Jaiswal: "It was pretty good. I spoke to Rahul Dravid sir a lot and he gave me a lot of confidence. I would like to thank the selectors and Rohit bhai for showing faith in me and allowing me to go out and express myself. I was just thinking of preparing well and focusing on my discipline. It's a really special moment. When I was young, I used to dream about representing the country."