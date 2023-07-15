R Ashwin finished the first Test against the West Indies with 12 wickets as India won by an innings and 141 runs at Windsor Park in Dominica. This came after Test debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 171-run knock had put the hosts on the back foot with India piling up 421 runs and racking up a 271 run lead. The deficit proved far too much for the Windies to cut down and their 130 run collapse brought the Test to an end on Day 3.

A look at some of the stats after the first India vs West Indies Test:

8 – Ashwin now has eight 10-wicket hauls in Test cricket, joint-most for an Indian alongside Anil Kumble. Four bowlers have taken more 10-wicket hauls in Test cricket (Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Richard Hadlee and Rangana Herath)

34 – Ashwin took five wickets in the first innings and 7 wickets in the second. He has now reached 34 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket – one behind Kumble. ‘Ash’ is now level with Herath and has Kumble, Hadlee, Warne and Muralitharan (67) ahead of him.

6 – Ashwin has taken five or more wickets in both innings of a Test six times now. Sydney Barnes also had fifers or more in both innings on six occasions. Only Muralitharan (11) and Herath (8) have more

7/71 – Ashwin’s seven wicket haul in the second innings are the best figures in Test cricket for an Indian in West Indies. He improved on his 7/83 from 2016. Only Ishant Sharma (10/108 in 2011 Bridgetown Test) had a ten-wicket haul in the West Indies before this

12/131 – Ashwin’s overall match figures are the fourth best in Test cricket in the West Indies. Shannon Gabriel (13/121), Makhaya Ntini (13/132) and Tony Greig (13/156) had recorded better figures

280 runs – West Indies scored 150 and 130 runs respectively against India for an aggregate of 280 runs which is their lowest versus India (in matches where they’ve been bowled out). The previous lowest was 322 runs in 2006 and 2019. It is also the third-fewest runs by West Indies in a Test match at home (behind 218 vs Australia in 1999 and 259 vs South Africa in 2021)

3 – West Indies have recorded the third lowest aggregate score against a visiting Indian team in Test cricket. Their 280 runs is only better than that of England’s 230 runs (128 and 102 runs) in 1986 and New Zealand’s 241 (140 and 101 runs) in 1968

8 – Yashasvi Jaiswal is the eighth Indian to win a Player of the Match award on Test debut. Pravin Amre, RP Singh, R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer feature on this list. Only Amre and RP Singh had done so in an away Test

21 years and 196 days – Jaiswal was the fourth youngest centurion on Test debut for India. At 21 years and 196 days, he was only behind Prithvi Shaw, Abbas Ali Baig and Gundappa Viswanath

11 – With both Jaiswal and Rohit notching hundreds, it was just the 11th time when both India openers made centuries in the same innings of a Test match and sixth away from home. The previous instance of it was Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan against Bangladesh in 2015

76 – With his 76 run knock in the first innings, Virat Kohli entered the top-five of Indian batters with most runs in Test cricket. He goes past Virender Sehwag (8503 runs) to bring his tally to 8555 runs. VVS Laxman (8781 runs), Sunil Gavaskar (10122 runs), Rahul Dravid (13265 runs) and Sachin Tendulkar (15921 runs) are ahead