Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer David Willey was off to a terrific start in his first game of IPL 2023, striking twice in as many deliveries to push Kolkata Knight Riders on the backfoot in Kolkata on Thursday.

Willey, who replaced the injured Reece Topley in RCB’s only change for the match, broke the opening stand by castling KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer for 3.

He would then hit timber again the very next delivery, this time sending Mandeep Singh — who had opened for the Knight Riders against Punjab Kings in Mohali — back to the hut for a golden duck.

The double-strike by Willey would push the Knight Riders on the backfoot after Afghan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz got off to a promising start by collecting 13 runs in the first three overs.

Willey could concede six in his next over, including a boundary to Gurbaz as the Knight Riders reached 47/2 at the end of the powerplay.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis earlier opted to field after winning the toss, with both teams announcing one change to their XIs.

While Willey came in place of the injured Topley, who had featured in Bangalore’s eight-wicket thrashing of Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy, Kolkata brought in Iyer — who had featured in the previous game as an ‘Impact Player’ — in place of Anukul Roy.

