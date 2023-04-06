Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
KKR vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2023 Latest Update: While Royal Challengers Bangalore made one forced change, bringing in David Willey for Reece Topley, Kolkata Knight Riders opted to hand an IPL debut to Suyash Sharma in place of Anukul Roy.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 LIVE Score: KKR captain Nitish Rana with his RCB counterpart Faf du Plessis. Sportzpics

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 06 April, 2023

06 April, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match yet to begin
Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

0/0 (0.0 ov)

Match 9
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Yet To Bat

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will hope to open their account at their home venue of the Eden Gardens as they take on an upbeat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

KKR got their campaign off to a shaky start, suffering a seven-run loss against Punjab Kings in a rain-affected game in Mohali. The two-time champions, who are being led by batter Nitish Rana this season following Shreyas Iyer’s injury-forced exit, reached 146/7 — seven runs behind the DLS par score — before the heavens opened up. Punjab had earlier flayed the Knight Riders attack, posting a challenging 191/5 on the board.

RCB, on the other hand, enter this contest on the back of a commanding eight-wicket win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians, marking a successful homecoming in the process as the Faf du Plessis-led side ended up winning their first match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in four years.

While the hallowed Eden Gardens had hosted the Eliminator last season, this will be the first time KKR will be playing a match at the venue since 2019.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Anukul Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, David Willey, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Updated Date: April 06, 2023 19:28:25 IST

