IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will hope to open their account at their home venue of the Eden Gardens as they take on an upbeat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

KKR got their campaign off to a shaky start, suffering a seven-run loss against Punjab Kings in a rain-affected game in Mohali. The two-time champions, who are being led by batter Nitish Rana this season following Shreyas Iyer’s injury-forced exit, reached 146/7 — seven runs behind the DLS par score — before the heavens opened up. Punjab had earlier flayed the Knight Riders attack, posting a challenging 191/5 on the board.

RCB, on the other hand, enter this contest on the back of a commanding eight-wicket win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians, marking a successful homecoming in the process as the Faf du Plessis-led side ended up winning their first match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in four years.

While the hallowed Eden Gardens had hosted the Eliminator last season, this will be the first time KKR will be playing a match at the venue since 2019.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Anukul Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, David Willey, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.