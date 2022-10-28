The ICC T20 World Cup has become so unpredictable this year. After West Indies’ exit from the qualifier round and England’s defeat against Ireland, Pakistan’s 1-run loss against Zimbabwe on Thursday at the Perth Stadium may have become the biggest upset of the tournament. The gripping last-over thriller sent the global cricket fraternity into pandemonium. After the dramatic turn-around of fortune in the last ball, former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa who was present at the commentary box also could not resist his emotion while describing the famous win. A clip of his emotional words has been shared on the official Instagram of the ICC and has gone viral.

Shaheen Afridi was in a good rhythm for Pakistan, who required three runs on the final ball in front of pacer Brad Evans. Afridi drove the full-length delivery down the field, where the long-on fielder calmly picked it up and threw it towards the batting end. Afridi who was still healing from a knee ailment was quite slow to complete the second run. Although wicketkeeper Chakabva stumbled a little bit initially, he was still quick enough to pick up the ball and execute the run-out, giving his team a narrow victory of one run.

As soon as Zimbabwe registered the win, Mbangwa could not believe his eyes and went on to mark the tremendous victory as a “heart-stopping” one. Bazid Khan, the former Pakistan batter, who was accompanying Mbangwa in the commentary duty, was left stunned and speechless at the same time. Mbangwa, who represented Zimbabwe from 1996 to 2002, is one of the most recognisable figures from the country and enjoys enormous popularity, particularly in India where he frequently features as a commentator during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The clip has received numerous reactions since being shared on Instagram. So far, it has earned as many as 4 million views and accumulated more than 7 lakhs likes. Along with a lot of Zimbabwe fans, England pacer Stuart Broad also showed his love in the comment section. A person wrote, “That commentary deserves an Oscar.” Another user highlighted Bazid Khan’s reaction and stated, “Imagine being Bazid Khan at that moment.” An Indian fan noted, “Brilliant. Such an energetic, passionate & powerful commentary. I love this man.”

