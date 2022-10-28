T20 World Cup: Fans in Harare break into wild celebrations after Zimbabwe stun Pakistan, watch

Zimbabwe lit up the ICC T20 World Cup with their historic one-run win over Pakistan in the Super 12 round on Thursday at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Apart from the massive crowd at Perth, the euphoric moment also took over the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe where a number of supporters were glued to the television screen to witness the famous victory. Zimbabwe Cricket’s media manager Yvonne Mangunda shared some glimpses from Harare on her Twitter handle.

The fans burst into animated celebrations as soon as wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva trapped Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi short of the white line on the final delivery of the match, registering their first win of the super 12 stage.

Watch the video here –

The way people sang throughout the innings at Harare Sports Club was out of this world. I had to capture the final moments of the innings. A pitch invasion over a match on TV. A first and a lovely first pic.twitter.com/dNPFkZWKVh — Yvonne Mangunda (@yvonnemangunda) October 27, 2022

The caption of the clip read, “The way people sang throughout the innings at Harare Sports Club was out of this world. I had to capture the final moments of the innings. A pitch invasion over a match on TV. A first and a lovely first.”

The video shows people going into a frenzy at the conclusion of the match. Some of the overwhelmed fans also invaded the ground in much delight and went on to hug each other.

As Zimbabwe’s win against mighty Pakistan has now become the talk of the town, the countrymen’s celebration also caught the attention of internet users. Since being uploaded, the Twitter video has earned over 13,000 views on Twitter and has garnered hundreds of likes.

A user wrote, “For the love of the game.”

For the love of the game — Judie Tina (@JudieTina1) October 27, 2022

Another user noted, “This is beautiful. The support, the celebrations.”

This is beautiful. The support, the celebrations… Up up Chevrons — Talent Sibhenge (@Talent_Sibhenge) October 27, 2022

A person asserted, “I can’t imagine the scenes if they actually won the World Cup.”

I can’t imagine the scenes if they actually won the World Cup. — iComment! (@sandeepbatha) October 28, 2022

Here are some other reactions:

congratulations… so happy… — why so precious (@why_so_precious) October 28, 2022

Love it ❤️ — Helen James (@HelenDooie) October 28, 2022

Cricket remains a sport for the few,I wonder if there will commentary in Shona or if the majority understand innings and runs — Cimmus (@CimmusCimmus1) October 27, 2022

In the comment section, some fans applauded the Zimbabwe bowling lineup’s brilliant effort. However, according to them, the batting department requires some improvements to achieve better results in the upcoming days. Batting first, Zimbabwe managed to post a below-par total of 130 runs in 20 overs. Sean Williams, with his 28-ball 31, topped the scoresheet.

In response, Pakistan batters got completely baffled in front of the smart bowling of Sikandar Raza and Brad Evans who picked up three and two wickets respectively. The last-over thriller saw Pakistan falling short of just a single run, breaching the target. With three points, Zimbabwe have now moved to third place in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup, trailing South Africa on net run rate.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.