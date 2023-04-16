IPL 2023 MI vs KKR: Having opened their account with a victory over Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians will be hoping to collect their second win on the trot when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians began their campaign with defeats against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and the Wankhede respectively. Their trip to Delhi however, proved fruitful as they produced an all-round show to defeat the Capitals by six wickets, with skipper Rohit Sharma rising to the occasion with a fine half-century and Tim David and Cameron Green finishing the game.

KKR, on the other hand, are coming into this game on the back of a narrow defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring game at the Eden Gardens on Friday. KKR, who hammered RCB by 81 runs at home before pulling off an unlikely victory over Gujarat Titans thanks to one Rinku Singh, fell short of the massive 229-run target set by SRH despite fighting half-centuries from skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku.

Though Mumbai dominates the head-to-head rivalry against Kolkata, KKR will be buoyed by the fact that they managed to defeat MI twice last season — the first time they managed to pull off a season double against the most successful side in the history of the league.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Mandeep Singh and Jason Roy.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.