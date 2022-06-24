Watch: N Jagadeesan makes obscene gesture after Mankad dismissal in TNPL

The sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) kicked off on Thursday as defending champions Chennai Super Gillies (CSG) took on the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK). The first match went down to the wire as Royal Kings clinched the match in the Super Over after scores were level. Royal Kings chased a 10-run target with a ball to spare in the decider.

Earlier, Chennai Super Gillies were set a 185-run target, and with five required to win on the final ball, S Harish Kumar smoked a four to force a tie.

In the match, tempers flared when CSG wicketkeeper-batter and senior Tamil Nadu player Narayan Jagadeesan was run out while trying to back up at the non-striker's end by Baba Aparajith.

Jagadeesan was playing great but this sudden turn of events did not go down too well with the batter as he walked off after making a middle-finger gesture.

Jagadeesan has featured in 26 first-class, 36 List A, and 45 T20s for Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, the wicketkeeper-batter has also been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings since 2018. He played in two matches this season.

Coming back to the game, NRK opener Laxmesha Suryaprakash (62) and Sanjay Yadav (87*) starred with the bat as they powered the Royal Kings to a strong total of 184/4 in 20 overs.

In response, Super Gillies captain Kaushik Gandhi (64) top-scored for the side. S Harish Kumar (26* off 12 balls) chipped in with a useful cameo to level the score and the match went down to the Super Over.

Over the years, the TNPL has been a breeding ground for several players as IPL scouts keep a close eye and good performances see these players bag lucrative contracts in the IPL.

