Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) to live stream on Voot

The upcoming edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will live stream on Voot, the league announced in a statement. The inaugural match of the cricket league will take place on 23rd June between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings in Tirunelveli.

"One of India’s leading OTT platforms Voot is all set to partner with Shriram Capital’s Tamil Nadu Premier League to bring the sixth season of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) for its viewers. Commencing on 23 June, 2022, this season will be available for cricket enthusiasts and viewers across India, on the platform. This initiative will add to the repertoire of diverse content on Voot and provide enhanced content choices and experiencers for its audience," a statement said.

"Launched in 2016, TNPL has grown to become Tamil Nadu’s premiere Twenty20 cricket league. The league consists of eight teams representing eight districts in Tamil Nadu and will have 32 matches in total. While the opening match for the season between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings will live stream on June 23, 2022, the finals will live stream on 31 July, 2022, at 7:15 pm," it added.

“The streaming of sports content, especially cricket, on OTT platforms has created a massive viewership base and Voot has emerged as a big player in recent times in this segment. We hope this association will make TNPL more popular by bringing in new viewers.” Said Tamil Nadu Premier League, Secretary, R S Ramasaamy.

The final of the tournament will be played on 31 July in Coimbatore.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.