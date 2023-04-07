Amit Mishra on Friday proved that age is just a number as the 40-year old pulled off a superb diving catch to dismiss Rahul Tripathi during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match in Lucknow.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

LSG leg-spinner Mishra, one of the few remaining players that featured in the inaugural edition of the IPL, ran to his left and put in a dive to complete what could be described as the ‘Catch of the Day’.

LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Match 10

Tripathi, who was fairly well set on 34 off 40 balls at that stage, perished after going for an uppercut off a short delivery from Yash Thakur, hardly getting any elevation on the shot though it still needed a superlative effort from 40-year-old Mishra to complete the dismissal.

Watch the catch here:

ICYMI – A brilliant diving catch by @MishiAmit ends Rahul Tripathi’s stay out there in the middle.#TATAIPL #LSGvSRH pic.twitter.com/uJkjykYlJt — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2023

Earlier, Krunal Pandya broke the backbone of the SRH batting unit after Aiden Markram opted to bat in his first game as Sunrisers captain. He would remove Mayank Agarwal in his first over before getting rid of Anmolpreet Singh and skipper Markram in successive deliveries in his third, finishing the pick of the LSG bowlers with figures of 3/18.

Mishra too would be among the wickets, dismissing Washington Sundar and Adil Rashid to sign off with figures of 2/23 as the disciplined Lucknow attack restricted Hyderabad to 121/8 at the end of 20 overs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.