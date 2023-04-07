Pandya struck in his very first over, removing Mayank Agarwal for 8, before removing Anmolpreet Singh and SRH skipper Aiden Markramoff successive deliveries in his third over.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Krunal Pandya enjoyed a good day in office on Friday, spinning a web around the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters with a three-wicket burst during Match 10 of IPL 2023 in Lucknow.
Pandya made an instant impact after being introduced into the attack in the third over, with Mayank Agarwal getting dismissed for 8 after holing out to Marcus Stoinis at cover.
Krunal had a slightly forgettable second over, conceding consecutive boundaries to Anmolpreet Singh, but pulled things back nicely in his third by removing Anmolpreet as well as SRH skipper Aiden Markram in consecutive deliveries.
It turned out to be a forgettable start for Markram as SRH captain as he was squared up by a delivery straightening after pitching along off, beating his outside edge and knocking off the off stump.
The left-arm spinner would then bowl out a tidy final over, conceding just a single off it to sign off with figures of 3/18.
Besides Pandya, veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra was also among the wickets, grabbing 2/31 as the disciplined Lucknow attack managed to restrict Hyderabad to 121/8 after the ‘Orange Army’ opted to bat first.
