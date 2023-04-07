Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Krunal Pandya enjoyed a good day in office on Friday, spinning a web around the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters with a three-wicket burst during Match 10 of IPL 2023 in Lucknow.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Pandya made an instant impact after being introduced into the attack in the third over, with Mayank Agarwal getting dismissed for 8 after holing out to Marcus Stoinis at cover.

Krunal had a slightly forgettable second over, conceding consecutive boundaries to Anmolpreet Singh, but pulled things back nicely in his third by removing Anmolpreet as well as SRH skipper Aiden Markram in consecutive deliveries.

LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Match 10

It turned out to be a forgettable start for Markram as SRH captain as he was squared up by a delivery straightening after pitching along off, beating his outside edge and knocking off the off stump.

The left-arm spinner would then bowl out a tidy final over, conceding just a single off it to sign off with figures of 3/18.

Besides Pandya, veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra was also among the wickets, grabbing 2/31 as the disciplined Lucknow attack managed to restrict Hyderabad to 121/8 after the ‘Orange Army’ opted to bat first.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.