Watch: Jhulan Goswami receives 'guard of honour' from England women's cricket team during her final international match

Playing her last international match on Saturday at the iconic Lords’, Jhulan Goswami received a guard of honour during India women vs England women third ODI in London.

The incident happened during the first innings of the match, when the 39-year-old cricketer came out to bat at no. 9 in the 40th over of the match. India, who have an unassailable lead of 2-0, were struggling in the final game at 148/7 when the legendary pacer came out to bat at the tail-end.

Entering the ground to bat, Jhulan found the English team players forming the iconic guard of honour lines to commemorate the cricketer, who has contributed over 20 years of life to international cricket. Goswami raised her right hand in gratitude to accept the honour by English players, who could be seen clapping in unison for their rivals. There was loud cheers and claps from the spectators as well as the crowd came in numbers to witness what is the last dance of the Indian bowling great, fondly known as ‘Chakdah Express’.

For over 20 years Jhulan Goswami has run in, hit a length and blazed a trail. She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket. Thanks @JhulanG10, you’re an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/EMeCtAA5Wa — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 24, 2022

Never really known for her batting skills, Goswami had an anti-climax end to her final innings as she was out for a first-ball duck. She was bowled out by Freya Kemp as the batter played the wrong line off a full-length delivery.

At the time of writing, India were 166/9 in 45.3 overs. Among batters, Deepti Sharma was still at the crease on 68 not out after Smriti Mandhana kept the Indian innings together with a half-century while the top-order collapsed around her.

Making her debut in 2002, Goswami contributed over 20 years of her life to Indian women’s cricket team, which reached three World Cup finals (two ODIs) in what could be rated as the best period in the history of the national team. Earlier this year they also won a historic silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

