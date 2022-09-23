One of the best bowlers to have graced women’s cricket, Jhulan Goswami announced her retirement on Friday. Standing at 5’11”, Goswami, who is known for intimidating the opposition batter with her tall stature, calls it quits while being the leading wicket-taker in women’s international cricket.

Since her debut in 2002, Goswami has been through all, seen it all, and has been a legendary name to have carried Indian women’s cricket. A veteran of six Women’s ODI World Cups, Jhulan has played 12 Tests, 68 T20 internationals, and 203 ODIs.

Notably, Jhulan called it quits from T20Is in 2018, and played her last Test match in October 2021.

Interestingly, Goswami also holds the world record for most wickets (253) in Women’s ODIs and she is the only bowler with more than 200 wickets in the format. Across formats, Jhulan has a record 352 wickets to her name.

As the legendary player hangs her boots, we take a look at the top five spells of Jhulan Goswami in the international arena:

5/11 vs Australia in Vishakhapatnam in 2012

Goswami wreaked havoc in the fifth T20I of Australia tour of India in 2012 and made the clash a mere one-sided encounter. She picked five wickets in that match while giving away just 11 runs to bundle out the mighty Australians for a paltry total of 89 runs. Notably, it was Jhulan’s maiden five-wicket haul and it remains her best bowling figure in T20Is. Riding on Goswami’s brilliance, India won the match by eight wickets.

5/16 vs England in Silchar in 2005

One of the finest spells of Jhulan Goswami in ODIs came against England at the SM Dev Stadium in Silchar in 2005, when she claimed 5 wickets for just 16 runs in her 10 overs that included 3 maidens. The pacer took wickets upfront and in the backovers too as England were bundled out for mere 50 runs. India went on to chase the target in just 14.5 overs with ten wickets to spare.

4/16 vs West Indies in Pretoria in 2005

Goswami was at her destructive best during the Women’s ODI World Cup in 2005 and her best performance in the tournament came during India’s Group stage match against West Indies, when she clinched four wickets and gave away just 16 runs as the Women in Blue bowled out West Indies for 135 runs. Chasing a low target, India finished the match in 33 overs with eight wickets to spare.

6/31 vs New Zealand in Southgate in 2011

In the sixth match of the quadrangular series, Goswami recorded her best bowling figure in ODIs against New Zealand in 2011 when she bagged six wickets in the match while giving away 31 runs to restrict the White Ferns to 201 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their quota of fifty overs. However, India produced a poor show in batting as they lost the match by 39 runs and Goswami’s valiant effort was in vain.

5/33 & 5/45 vs England in Taunton in 2006

Goswami recorded her best performance in the longest format of the game in the second Test of India’s 2006 Tour of England as she picked ten wickets while giving away 78 runs (both innings combined). She took 5 wickets conceding just 33 runs (13-4-33-5) and helped India secure a good lead. England were asked to follow on and Goswami again wreaked havoc, claiming another five-wicket haul, and giving away just 45 runs. India eventually chased a target of 98 runs to win the match by five wickets.

