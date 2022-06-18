Watch: England smash 26 maximums against Netherlands in 1st ODI, achieve new world record

After a blazing IPL season, England batter Jos Buttler once again stole the show in the international arena. Thanks to a blazing ton from the right-hander, England achieved a new record for the highest ODI total, smashing 498/4 against Netherlands. The side also hit the most number of sixes in a single innings in the first game of the three-match series.

The rampant English brigade smashed a total of 26 sixes, surpassing the previous record of 25 sixes, which was also made by England in 2019 against Afghanistan. Most of the maximums came from the willow of Buttler. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten at 162 off 70 deliveries and slammed as many as 14 sixes and 7 boundaries.

Watch:

The England Cricket Board has congratulated the unit by sharing a video containing all the maximums on their official Twitter handle. They captioned the video, “All 26 sixes from our new world record. Batting from a different planet.” Apart from Buttler, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone contributed to the record as well, hitting 3, 3 and 6 sixes respectively.

Salt and Malan also recorded centuries, scoring 122 and 125 runs respectively. Coming in at no 6, Livingstone whacked a stormy half-century in just 17 deliveries and set a new record for the fastest 50 in England's ODI history. He made 66 runs at a strike rate of 300.

The VRA Cricket Ground at Netherlands’ Amstelveen also witnessed some other world records. Powered by the groundbreaking knocks, England became the first side to score over 300 runs in boundaries in an ODI innings. Their innings included 26 sixes and 36 fours.

After the entertaining 50-over show by England batters, Netherlands could not stand for long in front of the English bowling attack. Though Max O’Dowd and Scott Edwards notched half-centuries, the Dutch side got bundled out for 266 runs, leading England to clinch a huge 232-run victory. Without any surprise, Jos Buttler was named the player of the match for his blistering performance.

