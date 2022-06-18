Netherlands vs England: Highest ODI total and other records broken during carnage at Amstelveen

Amstelveen is an excellent place to let your hair down and party. England did just that, Netherlands proved to be the perfect host, they invited them to bat first on a flat surface and the defending World Champions just never stopped. Yes, there was a quick wicket in the form of Jason Roy, but then Phil Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler creamed centuries and Liam Livingstone raced to 66 off 22 balls as England racked up a world record 498 at the end of their 50 overs.

England beat their own record for the highest ODI total of 481 for 6 that was made against Australia back in 2018. There was a spirited effort from Max O'Dowd and Scott Edwards, but Netherlands lost by 232 runs.

After his belligerence in the IPL, Jos Buttler was in no mood to relent as he smoked 162 off just 70 deliveries and kept hitting the ball out of the ground, over the commentary tent into the trees and onto the hockey fields that surrounded the cricket ground.

Along the way, England shattered many records:

498 for 4 - England's total in Amstelveen is the highest-ever score in ODIs. They breached the previous best which was 491 for 4 by New Zealand Women against Ireland in 2018. The previous highest in mens’s ODIs was also by England when they posted 481 for 6 against Australia in 2018.

26 - The number of sixes hit by England and this is the most by any team in any ODI innings. Once again, England broke their own record, when they hit 25 sixes against Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup.

1 - England became the first team to score more than 300 runs in boundaries in any ODI innings. Their total of 498 for 4 had 300 runs in boundaries – that included 36 fours and 26 sixes.

3 - Three England players — Phil Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler smashed centuries in this match. It was the third instance of three centuries in an ODI innings.

17 — Balls taken by Liam Livingstone to get to his fifty which is the fastest for England in ODIs.

