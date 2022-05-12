Watch: Ball hits stump, lights up bails but Warner remains not out leaving Chahal stunned

Delhi Capitals opener David Warner rode on his luck to survive narrowly following a bizarre incident during the clash against Punjab Kings at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday. The Aussie batter got some extra lives in an over bowled by Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

It occurred in the 9th over of the Capitals' innings when Chahal was brought to bowl his opening spell by skipper Sanju Samson. On the first delivery, Mitchell Marsh passed the strike to Warner. Facing the second delivery, Warner tried to pull a slower short delivery over the deep mid-wicket. Though Warner couldn’t time it well, the ball safely cleared the boundary over the folder’s head.

In the next delivery, Warner again went to hit it over long-on. Jos Buttler who was positioned at the long-off boundary chased the ball but couldn’t get under it. The ball landed safely and Warner had completed two runs by that time.

The most exciting scene happened in the final delivery. Chahal bowled a fast leg-break. Warner wanted to go for a biggie but completely missed the line. The ball went past him and hit the leg stump. But the bails remained intact. The ball only brushed the stump to light up the zing bails. Chahal couldn’t believe it as he almost had Warner back to the pavilion. After the over, Chahal and Warner were seen involved in a funny conversation regarding the matter.

Watch the video here:

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals put up a moderate target of 161 runs in front of Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals. Devdutt Padikkal and Ravichandran Ashwin were the only betters to shine with 48 and 50 runs respectively.

Delhi Capitals suffered an early blow with the wicket of opener Srikar Bharat. After his dismissal, Mitchell Marsh joined David Warner to steer the innings. The Aussie duo posted a massive partnership of 143 runs.

While Marsh recorded 89 runs in 62 deliveries, Warner remained unbeaten for 52 off 41 deliveries. Delhi Capitals clinched the much-needed victory comfortably by 8 wickets.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.