IPL 2022: Three times lucky David Warner plays crucial role in DC's important win against RR

Delhi Capitals unleashed a dominating performance against Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday evening to clinch a win by 8 wickets and gather two important points to stay in the playoffs' race.

Chasing 161, the Capitals suffered an early blow after KS Bharat was sent back for a two-ball duck by Trent Boult.

Opener David Warner was then joined by Mitchell Marsh in the middle and the left-right batting duo provided the resistance and stitched a stand of 144 runs for the second wicket before Marsh eventually departed for 89 off 62.

But the Royals may feel that they were a bit unlucky as well as they had a few chances to break the stand early on in the innings. On the second ball of the 9th over that was being bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, Warner pulled a half-tracker from the spinner but miscued his stroke and Devdutt Padikkal who was stationed some yards in backpedaled but the ball went over his head for a six.

Then, on the very next delivery, the left-handed batter sliced a googly from Chahal in the air and Jos Buttler who was stationed at long off covered good ground but couldn't grab the catch.

Another drama unfolded during the final delivery of the 9th over when a delivery took a sharp turn after getting pitched around the off-stump channel and went past Warner's bat, brushing he stumps but the bails didn't get dislodged. They did light up but fell back into place.

Later, Warner remained unbeaten at 52 off 41 as DC went over the line.

