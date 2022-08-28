Watch: Babar Azam implores Pakistan to seek inspiration from World Cup victory over India ahead of Asia Cup showdown

Ahead of the marquee clash against India in the Asia Cup, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has urged his team to take inspiration from their dominant victory over their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup last year.

The tournament is already underway with Afghanistan thumping Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the opening game in Dubai on Saturday. All eyes however, will be on the Indo-Pak clash that takes place on Sunday with the two teams set to meet after nearly a year in what promises to be a blockbuster of a clash.

Babar, who currently leads the Pakistanis across formats, addressed the team during their final practice session ahead of their group stage clash against the Men in Blue that takes place on Sunday evening (7.30 pm IST).

India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup 2022, a sideshow to the real drama

“Kis body language se khelna hai, jaise hum khelte aa rahe hain, jaise humne World Cup mein khela hai. Woh yaad karo, piche jaake woh cheez yaad karo. Jab yaad karoge, saari cheezein aana shuru ho jayengi. (What our body language should be like, how we’ve been playing all along, how we played in the World Cup. Remember how we played in the World Cup. Things will start falling in place once you take inspiration from them)

“Belief rakho. I know humara main fast bowler humare saath nahi hai, lekin uski kami mehsoos na hone dena, fast bowlers specially. (Believe in yourselves. I know we’re missing out main fast bowler, but ensure we’re able to make up for his absence with our performances),” Babar told his teammates in a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on their Twitter account.

‘It is a high-pressure game’: India players react to match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

The Men in Green have been dealt a blow in the form of a couple of injury-forced pullouts ahead of the tournament, with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi (knee injury) and Mohammad Wasim (left side strain) getting ruled out of the tournament due to fitness issues, with Mohammad Hasnain and Hasan Ali named as their replacements.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.