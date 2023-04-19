Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was the man of the moment after Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 14 runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) contest on Tuesday.

Arjun was given the responsibility of defending 20 runs off the final over against SRH, with Hyderabad looking to chase down a total of 193, and Arjun not only did well to help MI clinch the match, but also he claimed his first-ever IPL wicket, removing Bhuvneshwar Kumar off the fifth ball of the 20th over.

Following his match-winning spell, which he finished with figures of 1/18 from 2.5 overs, Arjun received plaudits from many in the cricketing fraternity, including his father Sachin, captain Rohit Sharma and commentator Ravi Shastri.

And on Wednesday, Mumbai Indians tweeted a video where Arjun could be seen receiving a small ‘Player of the Match’ award from his father Sachin.

“A big congratulations to Arjun,” MI head coach Mark Boucher said in the video.

“I asked the guys to set the tone if they got the new ball in hand and that’s exactly what happened from both of our boys. So well done Arjun and then holding your nerve to come back in your second game in half stressful situation situation. Well done, champ,” Bocher added.

“At least there’s a wicket in our family now,” Sachin could be heard saying in the video as he presents the award to his son Arjun.

Arjun, 23, had made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 16 April.

After suffering defeats to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their first two matches, MI have now won three matches on the trot, and are placed sixth in the IPL standings with six points.

MI next take on Punjab Kings on Saturday (22 April).

