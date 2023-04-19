Hyderabad: Arjun Tendulkar made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Two days later, he picked up his first wicket while defending a target in the final over of the inning. A decent progression for a youngster trying to make his mark on the big stage.

It was perhaps not the toughest task for Arjun Tendulkar against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. SRH were eight down, needed 20 runs in the last six balls. Yet, Arjun had to keep his composure and did so with inch-perfect yorkers and a wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar to shun any chances of a heroic finish for the hosts.

A special moment for young Arjun Tendulkar, who gets his first wicket in #TATAIPL and it is his captain Rohit Sharma, who takes the catch of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Arjun takes the final wicket and @mipaltan win by 14 runs. pic.twitter.com/1jAa2kBm0Z — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2023

“Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and execute it,” Tendulkar said after the game on the official broadcast. “Our plan [in the last over] was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary [on the off side] into play, make the batsman hit it to the longer side.”

On his IPL debut, Arjun Tendulkar posted figures of 2-0-17-0 while bowling the first and third overs. Nothing to write home about but nothing to hurt his morale. Against SRH, it could have been a two over spell again but for the late Sunrisers Hyderabad fightback.

Yet, he didn’t look hassled with pressure of crucial two points riding on it. “I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best,” he added.

With Arjun Tendulkar bowling full tilt, a tense Sachin Tendulkar looked on. The legendary cricketer who contributed many winning knocks for the country, could only look on this time as his son tried to ensure a nervous win of his own.

As the left arm seamer ran up and down, former India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri was in the commentary box. “This is good stuff. He is nailing in those yorkers. The thought process is good with the line he wants to bowl and the clarity of thought,” he said.

After another dot ball, Shastri exclaimed, “This is turning out to be a superb over.”

Next ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar found Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma at cover and with that Arjun Tendulkar had his first IPL wicket. Upstairs, Shastri said, “He has now gone one up on his dad as his dad hasn’t taken any wicket in IPL but junior has taken one.”

Later, Rohit Sharma said, “Arjun has been a part of this team for the last three years [though he didn’t make the XI]. I have seen him grow over the years. He understands what he wants to do and he is quite confident about what he wants to do for the team as well.

“We saw in this lead up to the IPL what he was doing; he was bowling fast, nailing those yorkers, and quite clear in his plans as well. Keeping things easy – that’s what he is trying to do [for the team]. He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death.”

A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys!💙 And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!😛#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/e4MAFEZyjY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 18, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Mumbai Indians and his son in a tweet later. “A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys!💙 And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!😛”

Arjun revealed he and his father discuss strategy and tactics before games. “We talk about cricket, we discuss tactics before the game and he tells me to back what I practise every game,” Tendulkar Jr. said. “That’s it. [In today’s game] I just focused on my release, bowling good lengths and lines upfront. If it swings, it’s a bonus, if it doesn’t, so be it.”

