India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson’s exclusion from the XI for the second ODI against New Zealand hasn’t really gone well with the fans and former cricketers. Stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan has said that Samson was replaced by Deepak Hooda as the team needed to have a sixth bowling option.

Now, former India batter Wasim Jaffer has pointed out as to why there’s a dearth of all rounders and part timers.

Jaffer in a tweet said that lack of patience is a major reason for the same. “We are quick to play them at the highest level, but then after few bad outings, they’re out as quickly as they got in. Vijay Shankar, Venkatesh Iyer, Shivam Dube and Krunal Pandya are few examples. Need to show patience while they develop,” Jaffer wrote.

The former right-handed batter further added that because the team now have bowling machines and throwdown specialists, batters have stopped bowling in the nets.

Sanju was dropped despite playing well cos we don’t have enough all rounders and part time options. My two cents on why there’s a dearth of all rounders and part timers. #NZvIND #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/78nKQStEkK — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 27, 2022

Apart from Samson, Shardul Thakur who had an ordinary day in the previous game was also made to sit out while Deepak Chahar was included in the final XI.

India presently trail the three-match series 0-1 with one match to go. The third and final ODI will be played on Wednesday in Christchurch.

