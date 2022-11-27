India stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan has cleared the air on Sanju Samson’s exclusion from the XI despite putting up a decent show in the last game. Dhawan said that the team combination needed a sixth bowling option and that’s why Deepak Hooda replaced Samson in the final XI.

“We wanted the sixth bowler to come in, so Sanju Samson missed out and Hooda came in. And Chahar was picked because he can swing the ball really well. A few of our guys are resting but this side is still strong, shows the depth of our squad,” he said after the match.

The Indian batter also lauded his opening partner Shubman Gill and pacer Umran Malik for the way they have fared so far.

Handshakes 🤝 all around after the second ODI is called off due to rain. Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/frOtF82cQ4 #TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/pTMVahxCgg — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2022

“This is a good opportunity for the guys travelling so far, to see the way Shubman has batted and Umran’s bowling, glad to see that transition. As a team we want to get our processes right, and put on a good performance in Christchurch. Hopefully we can win and enjoy ourselves,” Dhawan further added.

The second ODI between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain in Hamilton and the Kiwi captain Kane Williamson expressed disappointment about the same but added that weather is something that nobody can really control. The right-hander further lavished praise on Latham’s stunning knock in the first ODI.

The 2⃣nd #NZvIND ODI is called off due to persistent rain 🌧️ We will see you in Christchurch for the third & final ODI of the series. Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/frOtF7L9O4 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/QODRMWTQEN — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2022

“Disappointing (to lose this game to rain). The weather has been following us. Good team performances for us so far. Latham played a blinder (in Auckland), nice start to the series, looking forward to Christchurch now. Rankings just float around a bit, but it does recognize the hard work you put in as a team. But you try and focus on things that you can control, what cricket you can play. It was nice to make a contribution (in the first ODI) but I got a nice seat to see Latham make that switch in the second half of his innings,” he said.

