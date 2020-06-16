First Cricket
Wasim Akram terms Pakistan's 1999 tour of India as his favourite, recalls receiving standing ovation from Chennai crowd

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has rated the 1999 tour of India is his favourite tour, saying that the pressure of playing and winning in India was special.

FP Trending, Jun 16, 2020 18:24:00 IST

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has rated the 1999 tour of India as his favourite tour, saying that the pressure of playing the neighbours and winning in India was special. Akram recalled this during a recent conversation with Shane Watson during the latter's podcast Lessons learnt With The Greats.

Wasim Akram terms Pakistans 1999 tour of India as his favourite, recalls receiving standing ovation from Chennai crowd

File image of Wasim Akram. AFP

"I was the captain on that tour and we were playing Test cricket against India after a gap of 10 years. In the first Test at Chennai, I told the team that if the stadium is quiet — It means we are doing our job. We won that Test and for the first time in the history of India-Pakistan clashes, we got a standing ovation from the Chennai crowd. It was something phenomenal and that tour will always be a special one for me," Akram was quoted as saying during the show.

Akram went on to add that performing against India was always a huge high for any Pakistan cricketer. He added, "Once you perform against India, you get recognised in Pakistan. I am sure that the same is the case for Indian players as well."

Akram, however, said that while Pakistan won a lot against India in the 90s, it is a different story nowadays.

According to a report in India.com, the legendary left-arm pacer went on to add that Saqlain Mushtaq bowled a phenomenal over and in the second Test (Delhi), the pitch was dug so it had to be relaid and Anil Kumble got 10 wickets.

The report also stated that on being asked about lessons learned from life and cricket, he said that stress is not going to help. "It is difficult but if you have a problem and you cannot solve it the same day, try again next day. You need practice for it. Everyone makes mistakes as long as you learn from them. There is no special secret recipe," the former Pakistan skipper revealed.

Recently Akram put forward his views on the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) ban on the use of saliva to shine the cricket ball, as a precaution in the times of Covid-19 as well.

Akram said that bowlers will not get any swing in such scenario and will have to wait for the ball to get old.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2020 18:24:00 IST

