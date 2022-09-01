Was trying my best, but let’s not get past Yuvi: Suryakumar Yadav on possibility of six sixes in final over

India batter Suryakumar Yadav had a freewheeling conversation with Virat Kohli after they decimated the Hong Kong side in the Asia Cup match on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav played a whirlwind knock and scored 68 of just 26 deliveries making sure to take the Indian total past 190. He hit four 6s in the final over and missed out on being the second Indian after Yuvraj Singh to hit six sixes in an over. Kohli asked Suryakumar if he was thinking about doing so.

“I was trying my best, but let’s not get past Yuvi pa,” Suryakumar responded with laughter to Kohli’s question.

The swashbuckling batter also said that he had a discussion with Rishabh Pant on how they should approach the innings, before coming out to bat.

“I loved batting with him [Kohli]. When I was sitting inside, me and Rishabh were discussing how we should take the game ahead, considering the wicket was a little slow. When I went in to bat, I just tried to be myself. In the first 10 balls, I wanted to hit three-four boundaries and when I got that, I just kept batting,” Suryakumar said.

Suryakumar also added that Kohli batting on the other end was beneficial for him and gave him the licence to go after the bowlers.

“At that moment, I needed you [Kohli] there, that’s why I told you that you just bat from one end, it will be easy for you to cover up later on because I have seen you a lot of times – when you bat 30 – 35 balls, the next 10 balls you bat at a strike rate of 200 – 250. So it was important for me that you stay there so I bat freely,” he explained.

The duo stitched a 98-run partnership in 42 balls after a slow start due to the slowness of the pitch. Kohli and KL Rahul hit a few maximums but were not able to play at a run rate of more than seven. Kohli praises Suryakumar’s innings stating that he changed the momentum of the match.

“A knock that I enjoyed from the other end. Came in and completely changed the momentum of the game, on a pitch that wasn’t as easy as he made it look. This was my first experience of watching it very closely. I was completely blown away.

“I look forward to you playing this kind of knock regularly for us because I honestly believe that the way you played today, and if you stay in that zone, you can change the complexion of the game against any team,” Kohli said.

Kohli has shown some form with the bat in the two Asia Cup matches so far and is the highest run-scorer in the tournament after four games have been played out.

Speaking about his own innings, Kohli said, “I have come off a decent break, a month and a half. Six weeks is a long time in international cricket. I know my job is to stabilize the innings and build a partnership with whoever I play. And when the situation allows, try and hit a boundary every now and then.

“When you came in, you gave me an indication of how you are feeling, my role immediately changed back to holding one end. It was nice to get a couple of games where I felt good with my batting. For me, milestones and number of runs are irrelevant, it’s how you feel when you bat. And I felt very good.”

India will again be in action on 4 September, Sunday, against Pakistan, unless Hong Kong is able to beat them which is highly unlikely considering the team combinations.

