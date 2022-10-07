National Cricket Academy (NCA) head and India’s interim coach for the ODI series against South Africa, VVS Laxman revealed his thoughts on the team-building process for the upcoming 50-over World Cup.

Laxman said that it would be challenging for the selectors to put together the ideal squad for the 50-over World Cup, which will be held in India in 2023. The former India batter claimed that because of the excellent competitiveness and high level of performance of all the young people, the team management will have an abundance of options.

While the T20I squad comprising Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other top players is in Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup, the squad for the ODI series has a number of talented players including Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, and Kuldeep Yadav. Pacer Mohammad Siraj, who earned his callup in the T20I series in the absence of the first-team bowler Jasprit Bumrah, is also there.

Referring to that in a conversation with Star Sports, Laxman acknowledged, “We have a talented group of cricketers, and they are all looking forward to winning the series. The competition among them is equally good, so we are spoilt for choice. It would be challenging for the selectors to choose the best side for the 2023 50-over World Cup.”

The India great also advised the youngsters of the squad to utilise these chances as much as they could.

“They are aware that once the key players return, they won’t have as many opportunities, so this is their moment to shine and remain competitive as the strongest team is being selected,” Laxman further added.

Laxman has served as team India’s interim coach several times before. On that aspect, he asserted, “As a backup coach, it has been successful thus far. It began with the Ireland series, the first T20I against England, and the Zimbabwe series. There is obviously a need to fill in for Rahul Dravid considering his work commitments and the upcoming T20 World Cup.”

India fell 9 runs short of winning the opening ODI against South Africa. While chasing 250 runs on the board, India’s top-order batters failed miserably. Though the blazing knocks from Iyer and Samson reignited the hope for the hosts, the exceptional bowling from Lungi Ndidi in the death overs somehow snatched the game away.

