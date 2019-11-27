The novelty of recently concluded pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh was celebrated with much fanfare with packed crowds at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the first two days of the match that lasted only 47 minutes into the third day.

Despite the success of pulling in large crowds for the day-night Test, there has been few accounts of cricketers who have expressed few concerns about the pink ball.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who batted during the twilight period – considered a testing time – and scored a half-century, shed light on the visibility challenges experienced while batting during the second session.

"When it comes to red ball, visibility isn’t an issue at all during the day," he said in an interview with Indian Express, "But with pink ball under lights, when you walk in to bat during the second or the third session, visibility can be a bit of a problem as you are sitting in the dressing room and suddenly you are walking in under lights."

Pujara also admitted that it has just been a solitary Test match experience with the pink ball and making a sound judgement is a bit too early and also said that there is a chance for the views to change as and when he garners more experience playing matches under lights.

Earlier before the start of the second Test, Indian captain Virat Kohli had said playing with pink ball can be a one-off fixture and not a regular one. "I think this can be a one-off thing but it should not be a regular scenario. In my opinion, this should not become the only way Test cricket is played. Because then you are losing out on that nervousness of the first session in the morning."

Pujara also echoed Kohli's views where the India number three said, "One-off Test match in a year is fine. If you want crowd to come in and create an atmosphere. But not on a regular basis I would say. I am sure Test cricket will be mainly played with the red ball. Once in a while, you might play with pink ball but majority of the game will be played with the red ball."

