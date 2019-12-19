- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: Thousands converge at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan; no citizen should worry about CAA, NRC, says Centre
-
What's next for Donald Trump? After impeachment by House, here's how Senate trial is expected to play out
-
Mistry vs Tatas: NCLAT verdict indicates corporate governance is not only about rules but also processes, say experts
-
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Worlds silver medallist Amit Panghal relishes hectic schedule, match experience in build-up to Games
-
CAA, NRC, Article 370 protests have called into question idea of India's secularism; answers lie beyond the Constitution
-
From Game of Thrones references to dig at pollution levels in National Capital, funniest posters at the Citizenship Act protests across India
-
Two suicides, one tale: Maharashtra farmers' agonising wait for compensation after fury of August 2019 floods
-
Baby Yoda takes over the internet: How Disney creates cultural icons against the backdrop of nostalgia
-
Jharkhand’s groves of faith: How conservation schemes are protecting sarnas from developmental projects
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag, who is known for his flamboyant batting style, has taken up the mantle of coaching two rising stars on a TV show. He has been roped in to "train" two players from the Amazon Prime Video India Original show Inside Edge season 2.
Sehwag mentors captains Arvind Vashishth of Haryana Hurricane and Vayu Raghavan of Mumbai Mavericks (Angad Bedi and Tanuj Virwani respectively) on the show, taking them through the tricks he has picked up as a batsman.
A clip of Sehwag as "coach" on the show is available here:
Updated Date:
Dec 19, 2019 19:19:26 IST
