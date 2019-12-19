First Cricket
Virender Sehwag turns cricket coach in Amazon Prime Video Original show Inside Edge season 2

Sehwag mentors captains Arvind Vashishth of Haryana Hurricane and Vayu Raghavan of Mumbai Mavericks on the show.

FP Staff, Dec 19, 2019 19:19:26 IST

Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag, who is known for his flamboyant batting style, has taken up the mantle of coaching two rising stars on a TV show. He has been roped in to "train" two players from the Amazon Prime Video India Original show Inside Edge season 2.

Sehwag mentors captains Arvind Vashishth of Haryana Hurricane and Vayu Raghavan of Mumbai Mavericks (Angad Bedi and Tanuj Virwani respectively) on the show, taking them through the tricks he has picked up as a batsman.

A clip of Sehwag as "coach" on the show is available here:

 

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 19:19:26 IST

