Former Indian star batter Virender Sehwag thinks that it’s quite unbecoming of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to indulge in an unruly spat on the ground.

Sehwag believes that both Kohli and Gambhir are looked up to by lakhs of youngsters as icons and if they stoop to using foul language on the ground in public it sets an ugly example. He advised them to exercise more restraint in public.

“I switched off the TV once the match got over. I had no idea about what happened after the match. The next day when I woke up, I saw a lot of chaos on social media. What happened wasn’t right. The loser should quietly accept defeat and walk away and the winning team should celebrate. Why did they need to say anything to each other? I always say one thing, that these guys are icons of the country. If they do or say anything, millions of kids follow them and probably think ‘If my icon has done this, I would too’. So if they keep these things in mind, they would limit such incidents,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“When you’re on the ground, these things don’t look nice. My own kids can lip-read and they very well understand Ben Stokes. So that is when I feel bad. If you’re saying such things, if my kids can read it, others can too and tomorrow they will think that if they (Kohli and Gambhir) can say it, so can I,” he added.

On Monday, at the end of the Royal Challengers vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clash, Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq exchanged a couple of heated words. Although the initial argument was quickly pacified by umpires and other players on the pitch, the discord again flared up when both shook their hands after the match. The intensity of the confrontation was almost palpable. The charged environment spiralled into a showdown as LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir also dashed in and the exchange quickly took an ugly turn.

Both Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of their match fee for breaching the IPL code of conduct.

However, Sehwag also joined the likes of former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri to ask for a stricter penalty to deter players from getting into such ugly quarrels onwards.

“If the BCCI decides to ban anyone, then maybe such incidents will happen rarely or not take place at all. Such incidents have happened several times in the past so it’s better to do whatever you want inside the controlled environment of the dressing room,” he said.

