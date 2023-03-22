Senior India batter Virat Kohli has enjoyed a brilliant run of form since the second half of 2022. He scored two half-centuries in the Asia Cup in the UAE last year, before finally breaking his much-awaited century drought against Afghanistan with an unbeaten 122 in the same tournament.

Kohli then ended up as the top run-scorer in the 2022 T20 World Cup, with 296 runs, and that included an unbeaten 82 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne.

While many consider that knock as one of Kohli’s best in T20Is, former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq feels that the 34-year-old’s revival began during the Asia Cup.

In the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, Kohli had walked into bat with India at 7/1, and took the Men in Blue to 160/6 from 31/4 at one stage, eventually taking India to a four-wicket win off the very last ball of the contest.

“Temperament and self-belief; when you have these things, you can produce an innings like that,” Misbah was quoted as saying by SportsYaari.

“You think that was Virat’s revival but I believe it began in the Asia Cup. He regained his touch in that tournament,” the 48-year-old added.

Misbah then stressed on the importance of self-belief, and explained how Kohli being ‘in the zone’ helped him against Pakistan.

“Self belief is very important. You needed around 40 runs in two overs against a top-class bowling attack on a tough wicket. Hardik (Pandya) is also a top-class player, but he lost his shape that day.

“He went hard but he couldn’t middle the ball properly. If you have the right temperament and remain focussed, you can cash in on the opportunity. Kohli was in his zone, and the two sixes he hit against Haris (Rauf) changed the game,” added Misbah.

