India vs Australia, LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI in Chennai: AUS 74/2; Pandya removes Head, Smith in successive overs

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI LIVE Score and Latest Update: Pandya breaks the opening partnership by getting rid of Head (33) before removing Smith in his following over, getting the Aussie skipper caught-behind for a three-ball duck.

India vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya celebrates with teammates after removing Australia opener Travis Head during the third ODI in Chennai. Sportzpics

India Vs Australia At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 22 March, 2023

22 March, 2023
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

Australia

85/2 (14.2 ov)

3rd ODI
India

India

Yet To Bat

14:45 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score

After 14 overs,Australia 80/2 ( Mitchell Marsh 43 , David Warner 3)

Jadeja is introduced into the attack right before the drinks interval, with one Gujarati left-arm spinner replacing another. Starts off on a tidy note, with three singles coming off his first over. Meanwhile, Warner is batting at an unfamiliar spot today, though it still is an opportunity for him to shake off his lean patch and regain his confidence with the bat in a World Cup year.

14:43 (IST)

Smith's struggles against Pandya in numbers
 

14:35 (IST)
wkt

India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Two wickets in as many overs for Hardik Pandya, who gets opposition skipper Steve Smith caught-behind for a three-ball duck! The Indians are back in the game after bleeding runs in the powerplay! AUS 74/2

Smith c Rahul b Pandya 0(3)

14:34 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score

After 12 overs,Australia 74/1 ( Mitchell Marsh 40 , Steven Smith (C) 0)

FOUR! Marsh completes 3,000 runs in ODIs with a firm square cut off Axar that also takes him to 40. Siraj tries putting in a slide in the deep, but his foot's grazing the boundary cushion. Skipper Steve Smith, meanwhile, joins Marsh at the centre after Head's dismissal, with Davey Warner to follow at No 4.

14:28 (IST)
wkt

India vs Australia LIVE Score

OUT! Gill's dropped chance doesn't cost India dearly after all as Kuldeep latches on to the ball after Head guides it straight towards him at third man while going for an uppercut. Not much of a celebration from Pandya though. AUS 68/1

Head c Kuldeep b Pandya 33(31)

14:26 (IST)
four

India vs Australia LIVE Score

FOUR! DROPPED! Tough chance put down by Gill at deep square leg after a pull by Head off Pandya. The ball bursts through his palms after the youngster, who had dropped a couple of chances in the slip region in Mumbai, leans forward for the low grab. To make matters worse for him, the ball rolls away to the boundary rope. AUS 66/0

14:21 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Score

After 10 overs,Australia 61/0 ( Travis Head 27 , Mitchell Marsh 33)

Another expensive over from Siraj, with Head collecting two boundaries off — clobbering the ball over the midwicket region in the second delivery before opening the face of his bat to guide the ball towards third man three balls later. Siraj appeals for leg-before in the last delivery, but is turned down by umpire Nitin Menon , with skipper Rohit also not interested in the review. Might have been pitching outside. Axar, meanwhile, gets plenty of grip and turn in one of his deliveries in the 10th over, surprising Marsh. End of an excellent powerplay for the Aussies, with 61 coming off it with all 10 wickets intact.

14:10 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Score

Fifty of the partnership comes up between Aussie openers Head and Marsh, who are carrying on from where they left off in Vizag. The opening duo was cautious against Axar in his first over. Not this time as Head clobbers the first ball over the over for a straight six. Marsh then goes for an aerial drive over extra cover to bring up the milestone. AUS 52/0

14:07 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Score

After 7 overs,Australia 41/0 ( Travis Head 12 , Mitchell Marsh 28)

Rohit decides to bring Axar into the attack in the sixth over to try and stem the flow of runs. And sure enough, the left-arm spinner gives away just two singles in his first over. Change of ends for Siraj in the following over and the pacer ends up collecting the first maiden of the day, peppering Marsh with a series of short and back-to-length deliveries.

13:57 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE Cricket Score

After 5 overs,Australia 39/0 ( Travis Head 11 , Mitchell Marsh 27)

Big over from Shami, with 11 coming off his third including a boundary to Marsh off the last delivery — a length ball going down leg that is deflected past the backward square leg fielder — after Head clears the deep square leg fence in the second ball.

13:06 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE Score

Rohit Sharma: We were actually thinking of fielding on this wicket. If at all, there will be some help for the bowlers. In these heaty conditions, we can try and utilise the spinners. Deciders are always interesting. Always nice to be in this kind of situation. It’s important that we try and test ourselves against quality opposition. We’re playing with the same team. It’s important to give the guys a bit of a run.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
13:04 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE Score

Steve Smith: Looks like a pretty dry surface, pretty hot out here. It’s been good fun. We love playing in crunch games. Should be exciting. It’s dry out here. We’ve brought in Agar for Ellis, and Warner comes in for Green, who’s a bit unwell today.

Australia XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
13:03 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE Score

TOSS: Australia win the toss, and skipper Steve Smith opts to bat

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI preview: Australia will be aiming to become first the time in four years to defeat India in a bilateral series in their own backyard when they face the Men in Blue in the series decider in Chennai on Wednesday.

The Aussies, incidentally, happen to be the last team to beat India in India, having won the five-match ODI series 3-2 in 2019 after losing the first two games.

The Steve Smith-led side will be backing itself to end the tour on a high after their dominant 10-wicket thrashing of the hosts in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam, where the Indians were bundled out for 117 in 26 overs before the visitors chased the target down in just 11 overs.

For the Indians, the focus once again will be on their shaky top-order, which has suffered back-to-back collapses though they were rescued by the likes of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja in the series opener in Mumbai.

The Indian top-four has so far struggled against some sensational swing bowling from Mitchell Starc, who has collected nine wickets in two games including a five-for in Vizag, and might want to make a change or two to their combination heading into the series decider.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis

Updated Date: March 22, 2023 14:38:35 IST

