India vs Australia, 3rd ODI preview: Australia will be aiming to become first the time in four years to defeat India in a bilateral series in their own backyard when they face the Men in Blue in the series decider in Chennai on Wednesday.

The Aussies, incidentally, happen to be the last team to beat India in India, having won the five-match ODI series 3-2 in 2019 after losing the first two games.

The Steve Smith-led side will be backing itself to end the tour on a high after their dominant 10-wicket thrashing of the hosts in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam, where the Indians were bundled out for 117 in 26 overs before the visitors chased the target down in just 11 overs.

For the Indians, the focus once again will be on their shaky top-order, which has suffered back-to-back collapses though they were rescued by the likes of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja in the series opener in Mumbai.

The Indian top-four has so far struggled against some sensational swing bowling from Mitchell Starc, who has collected nine wickets in two games including a five-for in Vizag, and might want to make a change or two to their combination heading into the series decider.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis

