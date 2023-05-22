Putting speculations to rest, Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed at the post-match presser on Sunday that there wasn’t any serious injury to Virat Kohli after hurting his knee while taking a catch.

In the 15th over of the second innings, Virat took Vijay Shankar’s catch and got his knee hurt in the process. Although a physio soon rushed to the ground, Kohli walked off the ground and stayed off the field for the rest of the game, as his team lost the must-win for a playoff berth to Gujarat Titans.

Any injury to one of India’s most trusted batters just a couple of weeks ahead of the World Test Championship final against Australia in England could be a matter of serious concern for the national side. But RCB’s head coach shared that it was nothing but a lot of intense cricket in a short span of time catching up with Kohli.

“Yeah, he had a bit of a niggle in his knee. But I don’t think there is anything serious. Having scored two back-to-back hundreds within a gap of 4 days. He is somebody who not only wants to contribute with the bat but even when he is fielding. He did a lot of running around. 40 overs a couple of days ago and today, for 35 overs he was on the field. He was giving his best. So it is going to bother at some point but I don’t think it’s anything serious,” Bangar said.

Meanwhile, both Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored centuries for their sides in the last league clash of IPL 2023.

However, Gill’s ton got the better of Kohli as his side managed to beat RCB by seven wickets and dashed their hopes of advancing into the playoffs and perhaps winning their first IPL title.

