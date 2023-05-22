Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IPL Playoffs 2023 Schedule: Teams, format, match timings, venues - All you need to know

Cricket

IPL playoffs 2023: Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will compete in the playoffs.

IPL Playoffs 2023 Schedule: Teams, format, match timings, venues - All you need to know

IPL playoffs 2023 will see four teams compete to get a place in the final. BCCI image

The stage is set for IPL playoffs 2023. After a 70-game grueling league campaign, four teams qualified for the IPL playoffs. Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) were the first to qualify for the IPL playoffs and finished the league campaign with the most number of points (20).

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Chennai Super Kings came second with 17 points while Lucknow Super Giants were third due to inferior NRR (net run rate) than CSK.

Mumbai Indians (MI) were the fourth-placed side. MI qualified for the playoffs in a thrilling fashion on the last day of the league phase after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In a must-win match, Cameron Green scored 100 not out off 47 balls as Mumbai defeated Sunrisers by 8 wickets to keep their hopes alive.

In the second game, ROyal Challengers needed to beat Gujarat Titans to surpass MI but suffered a 6 wickets defeat despite Virat Kohli making a century.

As we get ready for the IPL playoffs 2023, here’s all you need to know about the knockout phase:

Format

The first two teams in the IPL points table (GT and CSK) will face off in Qualifier 1 with the winner directly qualifying for the final. The loser will progress to Qualifier 2 where he will face the winner of the Eliminator.

The Eliminator will be played between third and fourth placed teams (LSG sv MI). The winner will compete with the loser of Qualifier 1 in the Qualifier 2 match. The winner of this match gets an entry into the final.

IPL playoffs schedule, match timings, venue and date:

QUALIFIER 1: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 23 May (Tuesday), 7:30 PM IST at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

ELIMINATOR: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 24 May 24 (Wednesday), 7:30 PM IST at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

QUALIFIER 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs winner of Eliminator, 26 May 26 (Friday), 7:30 PM IST at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IPL FINAL: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, 28 May (Sunday), 7:30 PM IST at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Updated Date: May 22, 2023 12:34:46 IST

