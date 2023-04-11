Harshal Patel failed in his attempt to run out the non-striker as LSG defeated RCB by one wicket after a thrilling last-ball finish.
Lucknow Super Giants chased down the target of 213 to secure a thrilling last-ball win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday in the IPL 2023. With Nicholas Pooran smashing 62 off 19 balls and Ayush Badoni scoring 30 off 24, LSG’s chase was going smoothly before the star batters were dismissed by the 19th over.
Lucknow were left with just five runs to get from the last over for a victory but had Jaydev Unadkat and tailender Mark Wood at the crease. Two more wickets fell in the final over bowled by Harshal Patel but Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi managed to take LSG home.
Here’s what happened in the final over:
Ball 1: Unadkat played the yorker length ball to mid-off for a single and only four runs were required now
Ball 2: Bowled! Harshal Patel got this 100th IPL wicket by cleaning up Mark Wood and added more drama to the IPL match. Four runs were still needed.
Ball 3: New batter Ravi Bishnoi played the fuller ball to point to collect two runs. Two runs were still needed.
Ball 4: Bishnoi pulled the hard length ball and took a single to bring Unadkat on strike. LSG now needed just one more to win.
Ball 5: Second wicket in the over for Harshal Patel. Unadkat holed out in the deep with just one needed. Faf du Plessis took the catch at long-on. LSG still needed one run to win.
Ball 6: The most dramatic of all. With LSG needing just one, Harshal decided to run out the non-striker as Bishnoi was backing up too far, but the RCB bowler fumbled. Harshal then stopped after crossing the crease, turned back and hit the tumps with a throw, catching Bishnoi short of his crease. The run-out did not count though as Harshal was through his bowling action. Still, one run was required for LSG to win.
This is why (law 38.3.1.2) the run-out did not count: “Even if the non-striker had left his/her ground before the instant at which the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, once the bowler has reached that point it is no longer possible for the bowler to run out the non-striker under this Law.”
Ball 6: Harshal was required to bowl again and this time he managed to beat Avesh Khan but keeper Dinesh Karthik fumbled at the worst possible time as LSG completed a bye run to clinch the match by one wicket.
This was the fifth time RCB lost after scoring 200+ plus batting first in IPL, the most for any team.
Kohli brought up his second half-century at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium this season and his 46th overall, bringing up the milestone in 35 deliveries and powering RCB to a solid start against LSG.