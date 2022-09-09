Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: A glance at all-format stats after 71 international tons

Former India skipper Virat Kohli finally ended the century drought as he struck his 71st international ton during the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 fixture against Afghanistan. Kohli equaled former Australian captain Ricky Ponting’s tally of international hundreds and is only behind Sachin Tendulkar now. Tendulkar has scored 100 international centuries in his career.

We now take a look at all-format stats after 71 centuries between Kohli and Tendulkar.

1) Virat Kohli took 522 innings to reach the milestone while Sachin Tendulkar achieved the feat in 523 innings.

2) After 71 centuries, Kohli has a total of 24,002 international runs while Tendulkar had scored 23,274 runs.

3) Virat Kohli averages 53.81. Tendulkar, on the other hand, had an average of 49.51.

4) Virat Kohli also leads the way as far as the fifties are concerned. While Kohli has so far scored 124 half-centuries, Tendulkar had notched up 107.

Talking about the Asia Cup 2022, India have been knocked out of the tournament after losing their Super 4 matches to Sri Lanka and Pakistan. But they clinched a consolation win against Afghanistan in the final fixture. While Kohli scored a hundred, Bhuvneshwar Kumar rattled the Afghan batting order and scalped a fifer.

