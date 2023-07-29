Virat Kohli is “easy on the eyes” and his batting is a sight that is “pleasant to watch”, believes West Indies pace legend Curtly Ambrose.

Kohli may have missed the action in the first ODI, but he left an impression in the two-match Test series, by scoring a century in the second — his 76th overall, 29th in Tests and first Test ton overseas in five years. He ticked off all these boxes in a match that also was his 500th international appearance.

Ambrose observed that Kohli wasn’t the like the regular six-hitting batter, but he could still get it when needed and be pleasant to the eyes while doing so.

“Very pleasant to watch, easy on the eyes, can score quickly, without getting aggressive. He is not like a six-hitter per se. Not that he can’t do it, he can score as quickly as guys you call six-hitters. But wonderful player as well. He is great to watch,” he said, describing Kohli’s style on Khul Ke Official on YouTube.

Kohli is set to achieve another milestone hot on the heels of the special 500th international match. He’s merely 102 runs short of 13,000 runs in ODIs.

Kohli, the fourth-highest run-getter in the 50-over format after Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara and Ricky Ponting, will have his eyes set on getting the mark out of his way in the third ODI against West Indies — given that the team leadership has decided to rest both him and skipper Rohit Sharma for the second one-dayer in Barbados.

Meanwhile, India beat the hosts by 5 wickets in the first ODI. Powered by Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja’s left-arm spin duo India bowled out the West Indies at 114, their second-lowest ODI total against the Men in Blue, in 23 overs.

In response, India chased down the total with 118/5 in 22.5 overs in a chase headlined by Ishan Kishan’s knock of 52.