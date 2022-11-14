India’s Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have been named in the 2022 T20 World Cup’s team of the tournament which was revealed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, a day after England defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to clinch the trophy.

The T20 World Cup 2022’s team of the tournament consists of four players from the champion England side. Pakistan and India are represented in the team by two players apiece while one each from South Africa, Zimbabwe and New Zealand have also made it to the team. ICC has also named a 12th man for the team, who is from India.

Kohli got into the most valuable team of the T20 World Cup after making 296 runs in the tournament. He finished as the highest run-getter for the second time in a T20 World Cup. The top-order batter smashed four fifties in the T20 World Cup and scored at an incredible average of 98.67.

Suryakumar is third in the list of highest run-getters, after scoring 239 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 190 and an average of 60.

From England, World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler, opener Alex Hales, and pacers Sam Curran and Mark Wood have been included in the team. Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and all-rounder Shadab Khan represent Pakistan in the team.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips, Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza and South Africa’s Anrich Nortje complete the team of the 2022 T20 World Cup. India’s Hardik Pandya has been named as the 12th man.

2022 T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Philips, Sikandar Raza, Shadab Khan, Sam Curran, Anrich Nortje, Mark Wood, Shaheen Shah Afridi. (12th man: Hardik Pandya)

