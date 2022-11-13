India star batter Virat Kohli finished this year’s T20 World Cup as the top scorer with 296 runs in six matches at a sublime average of 98.67. With this, Kohli set a unique record as he became the first player to top the batting charts in more than one edition of the T20 World Cup.

Notably, in the 2014 edition of the marquee event, Kohli slammed 319 runs in 6 matches at an average of 106.33 to finish as the top scorer in the tournament.

MOST RUNS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2022

Virat Kohli – 296 runs in 6 matches

Max ODowd (Netherlands) – 242 runs in 8 matches

Suryakumar Yadav (India) – 239 runs in 6 matches

Jos Butler (England) – 225 runs in 6 matches

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) – 223 runs in 8 matches

Interestingly, Kohli is the all-time leading run-scorer in the men’s T20 World Cup history. He has so far scored 1141 runs in T20 World Cups.

Kohli started the T20 World Cup 2022 with a bang, scoring a memorable 82* against Pakistan at Melbourne, helping Team India achieve the 160-run target despite being four down for 31 in around six overs.

This knock set the tone for the rest of the tournament for the star batter, as he continued his fine form with half-centuries against Netherlands and Bangladesh in the group stage and a fifty against England in the knockout match.

It is worth noting that Kohli has been in brilliant form recently. Following his triumphant return to the sport after battling inconsistent form with the bat and his well-documented struggles mentally. The 34-year-old ended up as the second-highest run-scorer during Asia Cup 2022 during which he hit his much-anticipated 71st international ton after a gap of over 1,000 days.