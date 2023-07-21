Virat Kohli celebrated his 500th international appearance with a 180-ball century on Day 2 of the second Test between West Indies and India in Port of Spain on Friday.

The batting star, who on Thursday became only the fourth Indian and the 10th overall to complete 500 international appearances, brought up his 29th Test hundred with a boundary off Shannon Gabriel. Kohli produced a crisp square drive off the Windies pacer, collecting his 10th four of the innings and the first of the day.

Kohli thus brought up his 76th international hundred and his first Test ton away from home since his 123 against Australia in Perth in 2018. He had ended a three-year wait for a Test century earlier this year with a knock of 186 against Australia in Ahmedabad during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ravindra Jadeja, who was batting alongside Kohli at close of play on the opening day, brought up his 19th Test half-century with a double off Gabriel later in the same over.

Kohli just equalled the legendary Don Bradman in terms of number of centuries scored, and currently 17th in the list of batters with most Test hundreds, a list that is topped by another batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (51). However, when it comes to international centuries across formats, Kohli (76) is second only to Sachin (100).

Incidentally, Tendulkar had also equalled Bradman’s tally at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain during India’s tour of West Indies in 2002.

29th Test 100 of career

Sachin Tendulkar vs WI at Port of Spain, 2002

Virat Kohli vs WI at Port of Spain, 2023#WIvIND — JSK (@imjsk27) July 21, 2023

Kohli’s ton, naturally, led to an outpouring of celebratory messages on social-networking website Twitter, which we take a look at below:

What a legendary milestone, what a remarkable knock! Congratulations, @imVkohli, on smashing a century in your 500th international match! Your dedication and brilliance on the field are truly unmatched. Here’s to many more centuries and records in your illustrious career!… pic.twitter.com/zA4IhUssQI — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 21, 2023

Ok, just a hundred, F5, continue. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 21, 2023

70 to 76 in just 10 months. He is well and truly back. — Archith (@UtdArc) July 21, 2023

Century alert! The Return of the King! He takes the applause from the everyone as he celebrates getting to his 29th Test ton. One that has come after a long wait. Lot of control, crisp drives. Bat on, King!#WIvIND #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/EMoZpiTQnT — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 21, 2023