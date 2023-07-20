Virat Kohli has an enviable collections of records and milestones to his name and the Indian batting star is set to add another later to the kitty on Thursday during the second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain.

Kohli, after all, is set to make his 500th international appearance during the second and final Test against the Windies in Trinidad.

Preview: Focus on Jaiswal, Kishan and Rahane as India eye series sweep

It is a feat that is as rare as it can get, as only nine cricketers in the history of cricket have 500 or more appearances to their credit, including three Indians — Sachin Tendulkar (664), MS Dhoni (538) and current men’s head coach Rahul Dravid (509).

Former India captain Kohli expressed happiness and gratitude for being able to represent the nation for a decade-and-a-half ahead of the opening day of the Trinidad Test, which would be his 111th in the five-day format.

“I’m really grateful. I feel very blessed that I’ve had such a long journey playing for India, and such a long Test career because I really had to work hard for it.

“It makes you feel happy about the hard work that you’ve put in. To see the longevity in the game and the results over the years as well. So I’m very grateful,” Kohli was quoted as saying in a video shared by the BCCI on Twitter.

500 & Counting 😃 Hear from #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid and milestone man Virat Kohli ahead of a special occasion 👌🏻👌🏻#WIvIND | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/cJBA7CVcOj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2023

Coach Dravid, who played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs besides making a solitary T20I appearance for the Men in Blue in 2011, heaped praise on Kohli for the feat.

“I think that’s been really impressive, his performances and the way he’s been able to play all the three formats of the game and been able to adapt to all the three formats of the game, maintain such a high standard in all the three formats of the game,” former India captain Dravid said in the video.

India currently are leading the two-Test series against West Indies, their first assignment in the new World Test Championship cycle, 1-0 after thrashing the Kraigg Brathwaite-led hosts by an innings and 141 runs inside three days in Dominica.

India will play three ODIs after the conclusion of the Test series, followed by five T20Is — a couple of which are set to take place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the United States.