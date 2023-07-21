Day 1 report: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struck half-centuries as India ended Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain on 288/4.

Skipper Rohit scored a 143-ball 80 and shared another solid opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal worth 139. Jaiswal followed up his 171 on debut in Dominica with a 74-ball 57 as India were off to a solid start after Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite elected to field at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Kohli was unbeaten on 87 at close of play, having forged a 106-run fifth-wicket stand with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and will be aiming to bring up his 29th Test hundred, which will be his 76th in international cricket.

The opening day also witnessed the West Indian attack fight back for the first time in the series as they managed to grab four wickets for 43 runs to reduce India to 182/4 from 139 for no loss.

Senior all-rounder Jason Holder broke the opening partnership by dismissing Jaiswal, who was caught by debutant Kirk McKenzie at gully. Veteran pacer Kemar Roach struck next as Shubman Gill was dismissed for a low score for a second consecutive time in this series, getting caught-behind for 10.

Rohit and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane were then castled, by left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican and pacer Shannon Gabriel respectively.

India currently are leading the two-Test series, their first assignment in the new World Test Championship cycle, 1-0 after thrashing the Windies by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test in Dominica that lasted just three days.

The two sides will then play three ODIs and five T20Is, with a couple of T20Is taking place in Lauderhill, Florida in the USA.