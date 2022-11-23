The relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United is over after it became quite bitter since the Red Devils manager Erik Ten Hag sidelined the iconic striker for the Premier League match against Chelsea. Ronaldo then lashed out at Ten Hag during a bombshell interview with popular British broadcaster Piers Morgan. Additionally, he criticised the Glazer family, his former United teammate Wayne Rooney, and defender Garry Neville.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner slammed Manchester United executives for lacking compassion when he failed to arrive on time for the preseason training session due to his daughter’s illness. Since the news broke out, it gave rise to several questions regarding the internal scenario of the club.

The former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has now come out in support of Ronaldo during an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTv. A clip of the conversation has been shared by the cricketer himself on his personal social media handles. Among the people who liked Pietersen’s show of support for Ronaldo was Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli.

Kohli is known to be a huge supporter of Ronaldo. This time, he hit the ‘like’ button on Pietersen’s statement, showing his support for the Portugal captain.

View this post on Instagram



Pietersen stated in the interview, “If what he said is true about them not believing what’s been happening with this family, I can’t say whether it’s true or not, he says it is true, that’s almost unforgivable. He is a human at the end of the day, yes he’s super famous, yes he’s worth hundreds of millions of dollars, he’s achieved it because he’s amazing at what he does.”

On Tuesday, Manchester United announced the departure of Ronaldo from the team. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the club revealed that the striker would leave Old Trafford for the second time. However, they also mentioned the agreement was mutual.

