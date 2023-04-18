Virat Kohli has said that he feels “embarrassed” when people compare him to Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar played for 24 years for India and for the most part, he was the leading batter of his generation. Kohli has also been the main batter of his generation. Also, Tendulkar is the only cricketer to smash 100 international tons, while Kohli is the second on that list with 75 centuries.

All this has led to Kohli being constantly compared to Tendulkar.

Kohli, in an interview with former teammate Robin Uthappa on JioCinema, said that people who make these comparisons know nothing about the game.

“I just laugh it off every time. These people have no idea about the game. I feel embarrassed when I am compared to Sachin though I get where these people are coming from with all those statistics and stuff. But these stats tell you a different story. The impact a player leaves on you as a child growing up is very different,” Kohli said.

The star batter also added that no cricketer should be compared with Sachin and Vivian Richards as these players revolutionised the game during their era.

“Sachin Tendulkar always has been emotion for me, if you speak to anyone, they look at him as their own because everyone has faith and trust in him, he was the source of inspiration and comfort, when he scored runs, life was good,” Kohli said. “Nobody should be compared with Sachin and Viv Richards because they revolutionised the game in their era and the belief people had in them was rare, it rare to have that belief in one player,” RCB batter added.

Kohli also reflected on his relationship with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma and how she had helped the cricketer face the difficult challenges, especially when he was out of form for a long time till the Asia Cup in 2022.

“Anushka’s conversations with me have always been priceless, she tells me the truth and straight forward, if I would have left myself in that phase (Before Asia Cup), I would have become an egoistic maniac – she brings me to base level for a normal guy,” Kohli added.

